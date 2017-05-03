Pictures: Sydney’s newest high-rise school

The new high-rise school at Surry Hills in Sydney. Picture: Supplied.

Fees aren’t the only things with the potential to go up at secondary schools in Sydney.

The NSW Government has revealed designs for a second high-rise school in Sydney’s inner-city, with a 14-storey tower forming a major part of the plan.

The school, on the corner of Cleveland and Chalmers streets in Surry Hills, will sit on the site currently occupied by the Cleveland Street Intensive English High School, which will be relocated to Alexandria.

The new school is expected to be home to 1200 students from years 7 to 12 and will be completed by 2020.

It will retain a number of original heritage buildings dating back to 1867, which will be refurbished, while the bulk of the the learning facilities will be housed inside the new tower structure.

Among the facilities will be three science labs, a food technology unit, a visual arts unit, a performing arts workshop and music practice rooms.

There will also be a design and technology workshop, a gym and movement studio, outdoor sports courts and a central resource library, along with other smaller libraries.

The inner-Sydney school is the second of five high-rise schools planned for the city in the coming years.

The first – the Arthur Phillip High School in Parramatta – has experienced cost blowouts of $50 million, it was reported this week, and will now cost $225 million by the time it’s completed in 2019.

The schools are intended to tackle surging enrolment numbers across Sydney, with many schools at – or close to – capacity.