Real commercial

Pictures: Sydney’s newest high-rise school

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 03 MAY 2017
The new high-rise school at Surry Hills in Sydney. Picture: Supplied.
The new high-rise school at Surry Hills in Sydney. Picture: Supplied.

Fees aren’t the only things with the potential to go up at secondary schools in Sydney.

The NSW Government has revealed designs for a second high-rise school in Sydney’s inner-city, with a 14-storey tower forming a major part of the plan.

The school, on the corner of Cleveland and Chalmers streets in Surry Hills, will sit on the site currently occupied by the Cleveland Street Intensive English High School, which will be relocated to Alexandria.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The new school is expected to be home to 1200 students from years 7 to 12 and will be completed by 2020.

Sydney inner-city school high-rise

The school will accommodate 1200 students from Year 7 to Year 12. Picture: Supplied.

It will retain a number of original heritage buildings dating back to 1867, which will be refurbished, while the bulk of the the learning facilities will be housed inside the new tower structure.

Among the facilities will be three science labs, a food technology unit, a visual arts unit, a performing arts workshop and music practice rooms.

Sydney inner-city school high-rise

Most of the school’s facilities will be housed within a 14-storey tower. Picture: Supplied.

There will also be a design and technology workshop, a gym and movement studio, outdoor sports courts and a central resource library, along with other smaller libraries.

The inner-Sydney school is the second of five high-rise schools planned for the city in the coming years.

Sydney inner-city school high-rise

A number of original heritage buildings will be retained. Picture: Supplied.

The first – the Arthur Phillip High School in Parramatta – has experienced cost blowouts of $50 million, it was reported this week, and will now cost $225 million by the time it’s completed in 2019.

The schools are intended to tackle surging enrolment numbers across Sydney, with many schools at – or close to – capacity.

Sydney inner-city school high-rise

The school was originally predicted to cost $60 million to build. Picture: Supplied.

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.