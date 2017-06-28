Real commercial

Open House: Inside Melbourne’s striking commercial spaces

Adrian Ballantyne | 28 JUNE 2017
Melbourne school Lowther Hall’s iconic mansion will be opened up this weekend.
Some of Melbourne’s most stunning commercial properties are throwing open their doors this Saturday and Sunday as part of the annual Open House Melbourne weekend.

More than 200 popular and also rarely seen spaces will be opened and the public invited in to enjoy some of the city’s most renowned history and architecture.

This year’s event has seen its scope widened to include more city fringe areas, including properties in Beaumaris, Ringwood, Brighton, Bangholme, Mill Park, Essendon, La Trobe and Dandenong.

Here are just some of the spaces that will be available to view and walk through this weekend.

RMIT New Academic Street project

RMIT Academic Street

A part of the RMIT Academic Street project.

KPMG, Collins St

KPMG Collins Square

KPMG’s gorgeous new space at Collins Square.

St Mary’s House of Welcome, Fitzroy

St Mary's House of Welcome Fitzroy Melbourne Open House

St Mary’s House of Welcome on Brunswick St in Fitzroy.

To see the full list of properties and event schedule, visit the Open House Melbourne 2017 website here.

