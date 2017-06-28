Open House: Inside Melbourne’s striking commercial spaces

Melbourne school Lowther Hall’s iconic mansion will be opened up this weekend.

Some of Melbourne’s most stunning commercial properties are throwing open their doors this Saturday and Sunday as part of the annual Open House Melbourne weekend.

More than 200 popular and also rarely seen spaces will be opened and the public invited in to enjoy some of the city’s most renowned history and architecture.

This year’s event has seen its scope widened to include more city fringe areas, including properties in Beaumaris, Ringwood, Brighton, Bangholme, Mill Park, Essendon, La Trobe and Dandenong.

Here are just some of the spaces that will be available to view and walk through this weekend.

RMIT New Academic Street project

KPMG, Collins St

St Mary’s House of Welcome, Fitzroy

To see the full list of properties and event schedule, visit the Open House Melbourne 2017 website here.