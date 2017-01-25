Dream space: An office fit for royalty

We’ve seen some fairly unique buildings and spaces transformed into pimped-out office spaces in recent years. But a castle with an ice cave meeting room and a Star Wars-themed cinema? That’s a first.

British personal finance company money.co.uk took the creative brush to a Victorian castle, transforming the 10,000-square-foot space into one of the most memorable modern workplaces ever created.

According to Curbed.com, the company’s founder Chris Morling spent more than $3.7 million sprucing up the Barracks at Cecily Hill, enlisting celebrity interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and workspace designers Interaction to go to town on the rare space.

The result? A one-of-a-kind workplace with secret passages, steampunk bathroom, pop art meeting space, incredible kitchen and a host of other spaces that almost defy description.

They call the building #moneyspace, and you can check it out in the pictures below.