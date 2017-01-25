Real commercial

Dream space: An office fit for royalty

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 25 JANUARY 2017
Money.co.uk converted a Victorian castle into an inspirational office space. Picture: Interaction.
Money.co.uk converted a Victorian castle into an inspirational office space. Picture: Interaction.

We’ve seen some fairly unique buildings and spaces transformed into pimped-out office spaces in recent years. But a castle with an ice cave meeting room and a Star Wars-themed cinema? That’s a first.

British personal finance company money.co.uk took the creative brush to a Victorian castle, transforming the 10,000-square-foot space into one of the most memorable modern workplaces ever created.

According to Curbed.com, the company’s founder Chris Morling spent more than $3.7 million sprucing up the Barracks at Cecily Hill, enlisting celebrity interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and workspace designers Interaction to go to town on the rare space.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The result? A one-of-a-kind workplace with secret passages, steampunk bathroom, pop art meeting space, incredible kitchen and a host of other spaces that almost defy description.

They call the building #moneyspace, and you can check it out in the pictures below.

Castle money.co.uk Star Wars fit-out

The castle’s new Star Wars-themed cinema. Picture: Interaction.

castle money fit-out inspiration

A memorable office space at money.co.uk’s new castle. Picture: Interaction.

money.co.uk bathroom castle fit-out punk

You won’t forget this bathroom. Picture: Interaction.

money.co.uk castle fit-out office

Another unique room in money.co.uk’s stunning castle transformation. Picture: Interaction

ice cave money.co.uk meeting room castle office

Money.co.uk’s ice cave meeting room. Picture: Interaction.

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.