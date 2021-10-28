Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Fit-out & Design
Commercial property fit out, interior designs, retail store layout, fit-outs.
Investing
Zoning: why it matters for commercial property
Leasing
Complete guide to commercial leases
Both experienced and first-time commercial tenants should double-check property leases before signing them. Here’s why.
Small Business
Eight ways to make a corporate office more cosy
Gone are the days of the sterile corporate office. Here are eight easy tips for creating a cosy office environment that workers will love coming back to.
Inspiration & Style
10 Tips for a Great Office Fit Out
No matter what industry you work in, a great office fit out is an essential part of a successful business.
Inspiration & Style
5 amazing offices from around the world
While much of the world is working from home right now, for millions of office workers around the globe it’s comforting to know that there are some truly incredible office environments to return to once …
News
Guess what’s next in office perks?
Forget about installing that ping pong table – it’s taking far more to impress Australia’s increasingly picky corporate tenants.
News
Suncorp shines on Adelaide CBD
Suncorp has snapped up more than 4600sqm of office space in the Adelaide CBD, in what is understood to be the city’s largest leasing deal this year.
Inspiration & Style
Melbourne’s Waterside Hotel’s stunning revamp revealed
Historic pub the Waterside Hotel has officially reopened after being revamped by Sand Hill Road — the group that bought St Kilda’s landmark Espy Hotel earlier this year.
Inspiration & Style
Canadian bubble huts a unique hotel experience
Floating amongst the branches of a Canadian forest are a small cluster of some of the strangest houses you might ever see.
News
New hotel brand seeks sites to take on Airbnb
Young businessmen Rhys Williams and Alex Thorpe are scouring Sydney and Melbourne for inner-city sites to grow their fledgling Veriu contemporary hotel brand. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
79 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 8
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.