Donor Week: Tour the Red Cross Blood Service’s stunning HQ

Adrian Ballantyne | 14 JUNE 2017
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service’s office in West Melbourne.

As far as Australia’s most important buildings go, this one’s right up there.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service’s manufacturing facility in Melbourne is responsible for processing 39% of Australia’s blood supply, so when it came time to design a new facility, it was deserving of the full treatment.

Originally a heritage-listed warehouse, the unrenovated property in Batman St, West Melbourne, was purchased by Schiavello in 2006, who then negotiated the resale to the Red Cross in 2010. The multi-million dollar deal included major structural and service upgrades by Schiavello Construction.

The office is spread over four levels.

The design brief?

Create a diverse workplace that incorporated blood manufacturing facilities, five laboratories, a warehouse and administrative space, while also preserving and celebrating the building’s history.

The roof was restored as part of the redevelopment.

The building also needed to accommodate growth within the Red Cross Blood Service over the next 20 years.

The interior was almost entirely gutted and stripped back as part of the process, with only the floors and outer walls remaining, while the façade and roof also underwent significant restoration.

The entrance area on the ground floor.

Much of the materials salvaged from the original structure were repurposed as part of the new build.

The 18,000sqm floor plate is spread across four levels, and while the fit-out is now six years old, you wouldn’t know it from the strikingly modern and minimal finish.

This week is National Blood Donor Week. To donate blood through the Red Cross, visit www.donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.

The building was redeveloped in 2010.

