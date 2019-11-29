NSW Government selects developer for Castle Hill Showgrounds

An artist’s impression of the development at Castle Hill showgrounds.

The NSW government has appointed Deicorp to develop 450 apartments in a 20-level tower on the Castle Hill Showground site as part of its plan to create a mixed-use $3bn development north of the Sydney CBD.

Deicorp has been appointed to develop Doran Drive, one of three development lots making up the Hills Showground Station precinct after purchasing the 8000sq m site for an undisclosed sum.

Landcom chief executive John Brogden says the concept proposal for the site comprises about 450 apartments with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, including about 20 for affordable rental housing.

Brogden says the total site also includes up to 10,000sqm of non-residential space for a supermarket, shops, businesses and a plaza. Construction is expected to start in 2022.

Deicorp chief executive Fouad Deiri said the company had been entrenched in Sydney’s northwest for almost a decade.

The Castle Hill site has a total gross floor area of 175,796sq m across its three development sites: Doran Drive, Precinct West and Precinct East.

The maximum gross floor area allows for up to 1900 dwellings, including 5 per cent affordable housing.

Building heights of up to 20 levels in the Doran Drive precinct and West Precinct and 16 levels in the East Precinct are allowable. There’s also planning space for a maximum of 2300 cars.

Deicorp won the government’s tender to buy and develop the site in mid-2019.

The other Castle Hill precincts will take between four years and seven years to hit the market, the government said.

The Doran Drive site will be adjacent to a new station entry.

The Hills Shire Council managed the showground site and is masterplanning it.

Deicorp recently won a tender to develop the Rouse Hills project nearby.

– with Ben Wilmot

