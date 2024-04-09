New farmers’ market set for mega community north of Brisbane

A new custom-built farmers market with up to 80 stalls for local produce, gourmet delicacies, food trucks, beverages and live music is set to fire up weekends for residents in Brisbane’s north.

Built by developer Stockland, which is creating the Aura community north of Brisbane, the market will be run by the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce with an expected opening date of mid-year.

The Aura Farmers Market will run every Saturday from 7am to midday, and the Chamber will also run the Aura Twilight Market with a bar, food trucks and entertainment from 4pm to 8pm on the first Friday of each month.

Stockland Aura project director, Josh Sondergeld said the firm was thrilled to be able to create a vibrant hub for locally grown produce and gourmet goods.

“These Aura markets will serve as more than just places to purchase food and wares, they’ll be vibrant community spaces where residents can catch up and support regional producers.”

“We’re excited to see the positive impact the Aura Farmers Market will have on our local economy, empowering small-scale producers, supporting local Aura home based businesses and fostering a culture of sustainability.”

“The opening of the Aura Farmers Market is much anticipated by the community, and we look forward to transforming the site over the next couple of months, in preparation for the official launch.”

Caloundra Chamber of Commerce general manager Rosina Harris said the Aura Farmers and Twilight Markets were welcome additions to the Chamber’s existing portfolio of successful markets.

“We are delighted to be appointed as the operator for these two markets and look forward to bringing the much-loved market experience to the Stockland Aura community.”

“As operators of the Caloundra Markets which deliver the Caloundra Street Fair, Currimundi Lake Twilight Market and the Caloundra Twilight Market we know first-hand the benefits markets bring to local communities.”

She said “markets not only offer access to fresh local produce and great food, but they also showcase local artisans, musicians and entertainers and create a strong sense of community and an opportunity for people to connect”.

More information will be shared about the stallholders as the opening date neared, she said.

Aura is Australia’s largest masterplanned community and currently home to more than 10,000 residents. Upon completion Aura will have over 200 kilometres of walking paths and cycling veloways, its own Central Park, a 120-hectare regional park, and 10 sporting grounds.

