New ALDI Stores Opening in Australia

ALDI is no stranger to a new store opening. The German supermarket giant’s expansion started when the Albrecht brothers, Karl and Theo, took over their mother’s humble grocery store in Essen, West Germany in 1948.

By 1961, the Albrecht brothers had hundreds of stores but famously split their company – and the rights to supermarkets around the world – between them, with Theo taking ALDI Nord (North) and Karl taking ALDI Sud (South). The reason for the split? Theo wanted to sell cigarettes; Karl was passionately against the idea (he thought they would attract shoplifters).

ALDI – or technically Karl’s ALDI Sud – arrived in Australia in 2001, opening 22 stores in that year alone – all of them in NSW.

Fast forward to 2024 and the supermarket chain now has 593 Australian stores in six states and territories.

By marketing itself as a discount supermarket, ALDI has been gaining on its local rivals Woolworths and Coles. Now the third largest player in Australia’s supermarket scene, it has captured 9.5% market share, including 1% over the past 12 months.

ALDI aims to be 15% to 25% cheaper than its Aussie rivals, and also lures shoppers in with its affordable staples alongside great bi-weekly “special buys” in its famous centre aisle. A 2024 Choice survey found that the supermarket achieved this, with shoppers paying 25% less for an average basket of groceries at ALDI compared to Coles or Woolworths.

That means, unlike most businesses, ALDI tends to do well when economic times are tough. So today’s higher interest rates and cost of living crisis could actually drive more customers its way.

Here are Australia’s newest ALDI stores that have just opened or are expected to open soon.

Stockland, Rockhampton – Estimated opening February 2025

In early 2024, Stockland Rockhampton revealed that construction had begun on a new freestanding ALDI store in its retail complex, on the site of an old car park. Due to open in February 2025, it will be connected to the existing shopping centre by a covered walkway and a new garden plaza.

It will be the second ALDI store to open in Rockhampton (the first opened in 2019) and cements ALDI’s expansion into Central Queensland. ALDI originally planned to establish a store as part of a $20 million development opposite the Stockland site, but Stockland appealed and a mediation was held.

Details

Address: 120-331 Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue QLD 4701

Opening date: Estimated opening February 2025

Property size: 1,725 sqm

Craigieburn, VIC – Estimated opening mid 2025

In the first half of 2024, ALDI received planning approval to construct its second store in the growing suburb of Craigieburn, Victoria, at The Base (the first is located at Craigieburn Central). Expected to open in mid-2025 it will be the first supermarket in the “Precinct 2” of the development in this popular family-friendly area in North Melbourne.

The Base is a retail, hospitality and entertainment centre on 21.6-hectares, developed by APD Projects. ALDI will join a list of other international and local tenants including Carl’s Jr., KFC, Jasbe Petroleum, Jax Tyres & Auto, Kool Kidz Childcare, Planet Fitness, Hungry Jacks, Bluefit Swim and Cellarbrations.

Details

Address: 650 Hume Highway, Craigieburn VIC 3064

Opening date: Estimated opening mid 2025

Stones Corner, QLD – Opening date TBC

Stone Corner in Brisbane, could see a new ALDI store if plans for a site redevelopment proceed.

In June 2023, a development application was lodged to redevelop a site containing Stones Corner Village at 405 Logan Road, Stones Corner. The current centre actually includes an ALDI store, which would be reinstated within the proposed mixed use development.

Designed by MK Architecture, the proposal includes retail and commercial tenancies below two 14 to 16 storey towers housing 209 residential apartments.

Details

Address: 405 Logan Road, Stones Corner

Opening date: TBC

Woolooware Bay, NSW – Opened 7 February 2024

ALDI’s new Woolooware Bay store brought ALDI’s famous low prices and centre aisle special buys to the Woolooware Bay community in Southern Sydney.

It also created 15-20 new full and part time jobs in the local area when it opened in February 2024, as part of the new Bay Central shopping centre.

The 18,000 square metre Bay Central Woolooware is part of the fourth and final stage of the billion-dollar Woolooware Bay Town Centre project, from Australian developers Novm and Capital Corporation.

Details

Address: Ground Floor, 455 Captain Cook Drive, Woolooware Bay, NSW 2230

Opening date: Opened 7 February 2024

Property size: 1,524 sqm

Glynde, SA – Opened 13 March 2024

The Adelaide suburb of Glynde in South Australia welcomed its first ALDI on 13 March 2024, resulting in 25 new retail jobs for the area.

The property at 19-29 Glynburn Road, was previously a mix of offices, retail and factories, and was rezoned in 2021 after an application by ALDI. The retailer later invested approximately $6.12 million in building a new freestanding store and car park on the site.

Details

Address: 19-29 Glynburn Road, Glynde, SA 5070

Opening date: Opened 13 March 2024

Property size: 1,500 sqm store on 1,900 sqm site

Flagstone Central, Jimboomba QLD – Opened 27 April 2024

ALDI opened its Jimboomba store in Brisbane on 27 April 2024, within Flagstone Central. The retail complex also includes a 3,500sqm Woolworths and 21 specialty retailers managed by Stockwell.

ALDI’s selection of previously quiet Jimboomba is no accident. Jimboomba is part of the City of Logan, and has been slated by the Queensland Government as a major residential and business area under the Greater Flagstone Priority Development Area. It will house up to 150,000 additional residents in coming decades.

Details

Address: 1 Bushman Drive, Jimboomba QLD 4280

Opening date: Opened 27 April 2024

Property size: 1,688 sqm

Andergrove, Mackay, QLD – Opened 15 May 2024

Hot on the heels of the first ALDI store in North Queensland opening in Townsville in November 2023, ALDI opened a new store in Andergrove, Mackay on 15 May 2024. The custom designed, freestanding store with parking was much anticipated in the local community, after being fast tracked by council in late 2021.

Announcing the opening, Bronwyn Post, Managing Director, Queensland, ALDI Australia explained the ALDI “difference”:

“There are a few small differences they may notice that separate us from other supermarkets such as our curated range of exclusive brands, streamlined operations, and our coin deposit trolleys. These differences allow us to cut out unnecessary costs and pass these savings on to customers. In 2023 alone, ALDI shoppers saved $3.4 billion on their grocery bills. That’s real money back in the pockets of Australian families.”

The 9,347 sqm site at 1 Erie Street, Andergrove previously contained a house and was purchased in 2022 for $3,611,965.

Details

Address: 1 Erie Street, Andergrove, QLD, 4740

Opening date: Opened 15 May 2024

Property size: 1,186 sqm

Property price: $3,611,965

Chadstone, VIC – Opened 17 July 2024

ALDI’s new Chadstone store opened on 17 July 2024 in Chadstone Village Shopping Centre.

The Melbourne suburb is an iconic shopping destination, often dubbed the “fashion capital” and attracting millions of visitors a year.

ALDI’s home at Chadstone Village is in a thriving retail precinct anchored by Coles, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi and Chemist Warehouse, alongside over 16 specialty retailers. ALDI brings its famous low prices alongside a range of innovations it has been rolling out in its newer stores, including self-checkouts, modern interior design and simple store navigation.

Details

Address: 695 Warrigal Road, Chadstone VIC 3148

Opening date: Opened 17 July 2024

Property size: 1,666 sqm

Current Aldi stores in Australia

Aldi currently has around 593 Australian stores in six states and territories, ranging from large standalone grocery stores to small “corner-store” style offerings in inner city areas. The majority of their stores are in NSW, followed by Victoria and Queensland, then Western Australia, South Australia and the ACT.

What ALDI looks for when opening a new store

Finding suitable development sites is one of the supermarket giant’s biggest challenges.

In April 2024, Anna McGrath, ALDI’s CEO, told a Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing that a lack of development sites in potential catchment areas is holding back its plans to increase the number and location of new stores.

ALDI says on its corporate website that its ambitious expansion plans rely on finding locations with good access and exposure (like main roads) as well as an immediate catchment population of over 20,000 people.

The company promotes its commitment to creating long-term partnerships and is open to property opportunities including: