New Costco stores opening in Australia

Costco plans to open several new warehouses across Australia over the next five years. Picture: Supplied by Costco

Costco is set to significantly expand its presence in Australia, with three new warehouses already in the works and several hotspots being eyed for future stores.

The membership-only retailer currently has 13 warehouses in Australia but upcoming stores and potential future sites could see that grow to 20 over the next five years.

Costco Warehouse Australia managing director Patrick Noone said the retailer has several hotspot locations where it is looking for good sites.

“So it’s lots of expansion,” Mr Noone told realcommercial.com.au in a July 2022 interview.

“It gives us up to 20 buildings in the next five years.”

The trade area for each warehouse generally represents a 45 minute drive time to each site.

Here are the details of upcoming Costco stores in Australia.

Costco Casuarina, Perth – opening November 2022

Costco Casuarina will be the retailer’s 14th Australian store and second warehouse in Perth.

The warehouse will be part of stage one of developer Aigle Royal’s overall 60ha Casuarina site, in south Perth.

Mr Noone said the Casuarina store is set to open in November 2022.

The warehouse will have about 14,000sqm of floor space and 827 parking spaces. It will include a tyre centre, food court, optical centre and hearing aid centre, as well as a fuel station.

Details

Address: Corner of Thomas Road and Kwinana Freeway, Casuarina

Opening date: November 2022

Investment: $50 million

Costco Coomera, Gold Coast – opening first half of 2023

Costco Coomera on the Gold Coast will be the retailer’s 15th Australian store and its third in Queensland.

Construction started in late June 2022, on a site adjacent to the Westfield Coomera shopping centre.

Mr Noone said Costco Coomera will open sometime in the first half of 2023, probably around May although an opening data has not been set yet.

The 14,000sqm warehouse will include a food court, hearing aid centre, tyre centre and optical centre plus specialty departments such as a bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce and a deli. There will be parking for 783 cars and a fuel station.

Details

Address: Northern Link Road, Coomera, at the Westfield Coomera Town Centre

Opening date: First half of 2023, probably around May

Investment: $75 million

Costco Officer, Melbourne – opening date TBC

Costco Officer will be the retailer’s 16th Australian store and fifth in Melbourne.

Mr Noone said the building is currently going through planning processes. It has gone through Costco’s internal approvals process but is waiting on state government approval.

The warehouse will reportedly be part of the 92ha Kaduna Business Park development in Officer South, in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

Details

Address: Officer – reportedly as part of the Kaduna Business Park, 295 Cardinia Road, Officer South

Opening date: TBC

Investment: TBC

Costco Ardeer, Melbourne – opening date TBC

Costco has acquired a site in Ardeer, in Melbourne’s western suburbs, and lodged a planning application to develop a new warehouse and service station.

Speaking in August 2022, Mr Noone said it is the perfect location for the retailer and offers convenience for Costco’s rapidly expanding membership in the area.

The planning application is before the Brimbank City Council.

Details

Address: 740 Ballarat Road, Ardeer

Opening date: TBC

Investment: $62.8 million estimated development cost

Future hotspots for new Costco stores

Mr Noone revealed Costco has several hotspot locations where it is keen to find sites for new warehouses.

Mr Noone said the aspirational locations include:

Hobart

north Sydney

south Sydney

north Perth

south Adelaide

Geelong

“Those are kind of the hotspots that we’re trawling through all the time looking for good sites,” Mr Noone said.

Mr Noone said finding additional sites in Sydney, where Costco currently has three stores, is a priority.

“When you look at the markets in Australia, the Sydney market definitely is a great market for Costco and we only have three Costcos here with about six million people. So there is a lot more opportunity here in this marketplace.”

Costco typically looks for sites that have good access to major roads, are located in growth areas or in areas with a population density of about 400,000 to 500,000 people.

The building profile is about 14,000sqm with about 800 car parks on one lot.

Current Costco stores in Australia

The US-based big-box retailer opened its first warehouse in Australia in Melbourne’s Docklands precinct in 2009.

Its current 13 Australian stores are located in: