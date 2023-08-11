New Woolworths stores opening in Australia

For commercial real estate in Australia, it doesn’t get much more exciting than the supermarket wars.

At the end of the 2022 financial year, Woolworths remained on top with a 37.1% share of the grocery retail market. Coles came in second with a 27.9% share.

Discount supermarket Aldi has been gaining market share, but currently remains in single digits at around 9%.

Woolworths isn’t resting on their laurels though. As well as acquiring Milkrun in May 2023, there are plenty more Woolworths stores and Woolworths Metro stores planned throughout Australia.

Here are Australia’s newest Woolworths stores that have just opened or are expected to open soon.

Woolworths Ashfield, NSW – Estimated opening mid-2023

According to the Daily Telegraph, Woolworths is working on a new 4000-square-metre store, worth a reported $25 million.

The large investment comes despite Woolworths already having a store in Ashfield Mall, however, the new Ashfield Woolworths will include a “Direct to Boot” service, BWS, a café kiosk and parking for approximately 160 cars.

Details:

Address: 202 Parramatta Rd, Ashfield, 2131

Estimated opening date: mid-2023, although as of August it is still under construction.

Woolworths Leppington Village, NSW – Estimated opening mid-2023

The new Leppington Village will be anchored by a full-line Woolworths supermarket.

The precinct has been designed to be pedestrian friendly and will reportedly feature over 4,000 square meters of retail space with more than 20 speciality stores. The Leppington train station is a short 300 metres from the precinct.

According to listings on realcommercial.com.au the precinct is currently 90% committed.

The precinct, including the new Woolies store, is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

The new store is 8 minutes from the existing Emerald Hills Woolworths, and will reportedly service up to an additional 2,500 homes from the Stage 1 Leppington Precinct, and up to 10,500 plans by the time the project is completed.

Details:

Address: 108 Ingleburn Road, Leppington, NSW 2179

Estimated opening date: mid-2023

Woolworths Maryland, NSW – Opening mid-2023

A large 4000-square-metre Woolworths is slated to open in Newcastle’s Maryland Shopping Centre in 2023.

The new supermarket comes as the entire Maryland Shopping Centre gets a multi-million dollar upgrade that will also include an additional 220 parking spaces and a new entry to the centre at Boundary Road.

The shopping centre was sold in 2017.

Details:

Address: 144 Maryland Drive, Maryland, NSW 2287

Estimated opening date: mid-2023

Perth Airport Woolworths, WA – Opening mid-2023

Perth has the possibility of its first 24-hour Woolworths with a new shopping centre being built near the Perth Airport.

The Woolworths will form part of the new Neighbourhood Shopping Centre, located between DFO Perth and the Redcliffe Train Station.

Its proximity to the airport is what offers the potential for 24-hour trading; the land is governed by Commonwealth law and therefore not subject to Western Australia’s trading hours.

Details:

Address: Dunreath Drive/High Street, Perth Airport, WA 6105

Opening date: mid-late 2023

Woolworths Kangaroo Point, QLD – in Planning

After purchasing the 25 Ferry Street site in 2020, Woolworths is planning a large development for the space which will of course include a Woolies.

The site will be one of the first mixed-use developments by Woolworths and their development arm, Fabcot.

The development site will feature a more than 2000-square-metre store sitting under up to 130 apartments.

Details:

Address: 25 Ferry St, Kangaroo Point, QLD 4169

Opening date: TBC

Woolworths West Footscray, Vic – in planning

Woolworths has West Footscray in its sights and has lodged a development application with Maribyrnong City Council for a new mixed-use development which could include speciality retail, childcare and a medical centre alongside a new supermarket.

There is currently no estimated completion date.

Details:

Address: TBC

Opening date: TBC

Woolworths Dandenong Junction, Vic – Opened December 2022

In December 2022, Woolworths Dandenong Junction opened on the corner of Gladstone Road and Princess Highway, Dandenong North.

The new Dandenong store has a large area for Woolworths’ “Direct to Boot” service to pick up online groceries. The seafood counter offers a fuss-free “Bag & Bake” option where consumers can select their seafood, add a free choice of sauce or butter and have it sealed in a bag to put straight into the oven. This option is only available at select stores.

Details:

Address: 1-5 Gladstone Road, Dandenong North, VIC 3175

Opening date: December 2022

Echuca West Woolworths, Vic – Opened December 2022

The new Echuca West Woolworths was praised by the local community when it opened recently for creating a reported 120 jobs for the Echuca-Moama community.

Woolworths celebrated the store opening with a donation of 1000 sausages and slices of bread, as well as onions, for the local CFA to hold a sausage sizzle fundraiser in the carpark.

The new Woolies also features some new technology designed with sustainability in mind. Pricing is electronically displayed and updated wirelessly through sensors on the roof.

Woolworths Echuca West is a five-minute drive from the existing Woolworths Echuca store.

Details:

Address: 31 Murray Valley Highway, Echuca, VIC 3564

Opening date: December 2022

Mernda Town Centre Woolworths, Vic – Opened October 2022

Mernda’s second Woolworths opened in October of 2022.

The store is partnered with FareShare to collect surplus fruit and vegetables to create meals for those in need.

The new Mernda Woolies also offers Scan&Go where shoppers can scan items as they add them to their basket or trolley and check out by tapping off as they leave the store.

Details:

Address: 590 Bridge Inn Rd, Mernda VIC 3754

Opening date: October 2022

“Dark Store” Woolworths Rochedale, QLD – Opened July 2022

There are no customers inside the Rochedale Woolies. Known as “dark” stores, this store is built to fulfil online orders. Customers have a choice between delivery and Woolworth’s Direct to Boot service, but they cannot go inside the store.

Despite this, the inside of the store looks remarkably like any other Woolworths. Dark stores help deal with an increase in demand for online orders.

Details:

Address: 11 Interchange Place, Rochedale, QLD 4123

Opening date: July 2022

Woolworths Gordanvale, QLD – Opened July 2022

Woolworths Gubuda-Gordanvale opened in July 2022 following a reported $25 million investment that created 80 jobs during construction as well as 120 ongoing jobs.

The new Cairns Woolies has a focus on sustainability and was the company’s first 4-star Green Star shopping centre. It was also the first in Cairns to use Woolworths’ ‘Scan and Go’ technology, allowing customers to scan grocery items as they shop and then simply ‘tap-off’ as they leave the store.

Details:

Address: 46 Draper Rd, Gordonvale QLD 4865

Opening date: July 2022

Woolworths Mornington Central, Vic – Opened June 2022

Woolworths Mornington Central opened in June 2022 with a focus on local produce, community and sustainability.

The new Woolies at Mornington Central has partnered with various organisations to provide excess produce including fruits, vegetables and baked goods to local farmers and those in need.

Woolworths Mornington Central also offers ‘Scan and Go’ and ‘Direct to Boot’ services.

Details:

Address: 78 Barkly Street, Mornington VIC 3931

Opening date: June 2022