Aldi Australia’s most trusted brand

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has beaten iconic Australian companies to be crowned the most trusted brand in the country.

The German-owned food store tops the list ahead of Bunnings and Qantas, according to Roy Morgan’s Net Trust Score.

It comes after 10,000 people were quizzed in four surveys, with Aldi blitzing other contenders when it came to reputation.

It was closely followed by Bunnings and Qantas, which also scored in the top five repeatedly, while, the ABC is moving up the list, jumping to fourth place from seventh in April.

In the financial arena, Bendigo Bank is the only company to have emerged from the Royal Commission unscathed.

It scored in the top 10, while the “big four” banks failed to win over Australians, topping the most distrusted brands list.

Financial services firm AMP also appeared on the dud list for the first time this year following damning evidence in the hearings.

It was revealed AMP had misled the corporate watchdog on multiple occasions amid other dodgy practices.

According to Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine, AMP is a classic example of how distrust can impact businesses and their bottom line.

“The banks were already deeply distrusted so any material impact on their market value is up and down. But AMP has never before been so distrusted,” Levine says.

“Seventeen years ago, AMP shares were worth more than $14. Today they’re worth less than $3.50. That’s a drop of 72%.

“According to financial analysts, more than $4 billion has been wiped off the company’s value as a direct consequence of revelations during the Royal Commission.”

Facebook also scored badly on the back of recent concerns about privacy and misleading news content.

“Facebook’s distrust score catapulted it into the number one ranking on the Roy Morgan top ten most distrusted media brands, and into the top ten most distrusted brands in Australia,” Levine says.

“Facebook’s earnings dropped and its share price plummeted, wiping $US145 billion off its market value”.

The number of people using the service has also plateaued in recent years and usage is dropping in some western countries.

Winners included HCF, which has been coined the most trusted private health insurer.

While, netball was rated the number one most trusted sport. SBS led the pack when it came to commercial media brands.