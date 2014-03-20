Moving your office: More than just packing boxes

Moving offices can be a daunting task and requires plenty of careful planning and coordination.

Finding new space is just the beginning – there are a number of details to consider, from fitouts and furniture to moving and packing.

The lease

The first step is finding the perfect space.

When looking for a new office space, here are some questions to consider:

1. Should I lease or buy the premises?

2. How much space do I need? (the rule of thumb is about 12sqm per staff member)

3. What’s the best location? (Sydney CBD, fringe)

4. What transport options are close by? Will I need a parking space?

5. What am I looking for in the common areas? (ie lifts, kitchens, lobbies, bathrooms)

Read more: 6 tips to help choose the right business location

Space planning and fitout

The next step is to get your new office space set up and ready for your business.

Long before that first handshake, the way your office space looks will make the first impression – you’ll want your premises to reflect your brand.

Read more: Office fitouts: what can they do for your business?

Consider the following:

1. Do I want an open-plan office or individual offices?

2. If I go for an open-plan office, what will I do to ensure privacy?

3. What sort of signage will I want?

4. Do I have council approval for any development plans and proposals?

5. Is my fitout happening to schedule and within the allocated budget?

Finance

Moving to new premises is an investment in the future of your business – but it can be a costly one. Don’t get caught off guard with the costs of moving – use these helpful ideas to plan and stick to your budget.

1. Get quotes and recommendations from difference contractors for each part of the project – three is ideal.

2. Look into equipment finance for capital equipment including computers, printers, even moving trucks.

3. Are you buying your property? Learn about property finance.

Legals

A typical lease document is more than 70 pages and there are a number of legal definitions and terms to know.

Here are some questions to ask before you sign a commercial lease:

1. How long is the lease term and what are the options to extend?

2. What are the conditions for a rent review?

3. Are outgoings included in the monthly rental rates?

Read more: 6 steps to avoid issues in your commercial property lease

Removalists

It’s time for the big move! Whether you’re moving down the street or across town, you’ll want to make sure that your office equipment is well looked after.

Here’s a final checklist for the big day:

1. Pack early

2. Make arrangements for moving IT equipment, including work stations and servers.

3. Get staff to pitch in to pack up common areas, such as the kitchen and reception.

4. Have a moving day schedule and don’t forget to add a buffer in of three days!

Moving an office is like moving house, and there are bound to be roadblocks along the way that are totally beyond your control.

Good luck!