Commercial lease agreement insights, tips and guides.
Leasing
9 things to remember when taking out a commercial lease
Leasing
End of retail and commercial lease checklist
Commercial leases come with standard clauses to ensure a property can be tenanted again once its current lease expires.
Leasing
Complete guide to commercial leases
Both experienced and first-time commercial tenants should double-check property leases before signing them. Here’s why.
Leasing
How to negotiate a commercial lease agreement
The saying goes that everything in business is negotiable and this is particularly true when it comes to a commercial property lease.
Investing
5 myths about investing in commercial property
Many every-day investors are put off commercial property because they believe it’s too complex. But with careful research, it needn’t be.
News
In brief: Telstra stays on Exhibition St until 2031
Telstra signs a huge lease extension in Melbourne, Perth’s only major hotel listing and Potts Point’s new yet-to-be-built Woolworths sells for $16 million. MORE DEALS AND NEWS.
Buying & Selling
Sale & leaseback: what is it & how does it work?
A sale and leaseback is when the owner and occupier of a commercial building sells it but stays on as a tenant. What are the pros and cons?
News
NAB signs 10-year Investa lease in Brisbane CBD
NAB will shift its Queensland headquarters and 650 employees to Brisbane’s Golden Triangle after leasing 8000sqm of space from the Investa Commercial Property Fund.
Small Business
Find the right property for your business
You’re starting your own business and need a property. Should you lease or buy? Find out the right questions to ask the agent and what to look for.
Leasing
Investors: How much rent is right for your building?
Charging the right amount of rent is imperative to get the best return on your commercial property. How do you know the right price?
