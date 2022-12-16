Byron Bay’s new look continues with the addition of Jonson Lane

Owner and sommelier at Bar Heather, Tom Sheer, said he had planned to open a wine bar for years, so when the development popped up across the road from his bottle shop, Luna Wine Store, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Over the years, we’ve collected some exceptional bottles and always thought that if we opened a drink-in venue, this is where they would go” Mr Sheer said.

“We only plan to do this once, so we figured we better do it right and we are so excited to be opening at Jonson Lane.

Myers Ellyett Architects was behind the design, which comprises of two buildings separated by the shopping and dining laneway.

“As you arrive into town, the view is into the laneway and courtyard,”Jade Myers of Myers Ellyett Architects said. “Visually, the building mass has been refined to legible apartment sizes.

“The dominant screening not only provides occupant comfort, it further breaks up the built form and enhances the play of light and shadow.”

The 28 apartments that lie above the ground level commercial sites are permanent resident-only housing.

Mr Dunn hopes this agreement signed by residents will help with the battle against short-term letting in the Byron Shire, which saw council announce a 90-day cap on short-term rentals, which will be enforced from June 2024.

There are one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments available for to both buy and rent. Each apartment has its own balcony, gourmet kitchen, and access to the rooftop swimming pool.

The apartments are priced from $950,000 and rent from $650 per week.

LARC Landscape Architecture was behind the landscaping, and although the plants have not yet matured, they will eventually cover the structures, with the purpose of both blending into the natural surroundings and cooling the buildings.

Rooftop solar panels provide electricity, which also powers hot water and car charging stations in the basement.

How do locals feel about Byron changing?

Longtime local Mitch Van grew up in Byron and said he enjoys the new offerings of the town.

“I like the fact that there are new things happening and it’s not always the same, and I think that’s exactly what Byron embodies – that ability to have new exciting things occurring and have change happening”

However, local personal trainer Alana Regan said that one of the main issues with luxe new developments being built in the Shire is impact on locals who are priced out.

“The developments being built are very expensive which means spaces are tenanted by high-end businesses – locals have voiced it’s hard to go out now without spending hundreds of dollars on a meal. When the summer period ends and it’s just the locals, how will these businesses appeal to us?” she said.

“Even backpacker accommodation is now too expensive – it’s $80 a night at some hostels, so how can you attract workers to the area who need affordable rent?”

“I’m not against development of the town as with growing population, everything eventually gets busy and Byron is a beautiful place to be, but we need to look out for the locals and consider what they want for the town. It’s the locals who make the town special.”