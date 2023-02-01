Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Airports
News
Archerfield Airport’s logistics estate takes off
News
Industrial players make lucrative Western Sydney airport landing
The big sites around the new airport are changing hands and as developers swoop there are few bargains to be had in the once idyllic rural setting on the city fringes.
News
Western Sydney site’s value increases ten-fold in $10.23m sale
An investor who purchased land near the Western Sydney International Airport for $1.5m in 2016 has walked away with a $10.23m profit.
News
Inside 5 of the world’s best airports, worth visiting just as much as the cities they’re in
Some airports have become much more than a place to catch a flight, with epic features from giant slides and swimming pools to cinemas and carnivals making them destinations in themselves.
4 articles found
Viewing 1 - 4
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.