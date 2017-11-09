Labor demands public input on Hobart Treasury building’s future

Labor wants a public discussion about the future of Hobart’s iconic Treasury building.

The Government has rejected calls to move out the 200 or so public servants who occupy the building that overlooks Franklin Square.

But shadow treasurer Scott Bacon says it is unfortunate the wider public was given little opportunity to appreciate its heritage value.

Bacon says the Government should release all the information on the potential redevelopment of the building to inform a public discussion on possible uses.

“There is no doubt that the Treasury Building is a very significant asset,” he says.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief Michael Bailey says the Treasury Building could become “an absolutely iconic boutique hotel in a terrific location”.

He says Hobart is an appealing market for six-star tourists, and the Treasury Building would be better purposed as a hotel than as “difficult” office space currently.

“Anyone who’s spent any time in the Treasury Building knows that it’s a difficult place for employees to work, but could be sensational as a boutique accommodation site,” Bailey says.

“There’s a much greater need for accommodation like this than there was four years ago, which I think allows space for government to move and to at least call for expressions of interest.”

Bailey says the building’s redevelopment will also benefit the local economy.

“There’s no doubt (hotels) do add great value – they add value not just in employment but also in ongoing contracts for food and services and other bits and pieces too,” he says.

Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin last week said the Treasury Building had become a neglected enclave of bureaucrats despite its potential as a mixed-use heritage precinct.

Martin said there was strong interest from the private sector in developing the building, which he called one of the finest colonial sites in Australia.

“In the past the State Government has ruled out redeveloping the Treasury Building, saying there is no demand. That just doesn’t wash with what the investment market is saying,” Martin said. “We believe Treasury officials just don’t want to give it up.”

The Government’s accommodation demand study released in late October found occupancy in Hobart City was at 82% and an additional 2069 rooms were needed to meet demand.

In August last year, Gutwein said the Government’s decision to do nothing was based on independent advice and that 1500 hotel rooms were under construction or being planned around Hobart.

This article from The Mercury was originally published as “Labor to map out Treasury building’s future”