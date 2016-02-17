Five Tasmanian waterside properties you won’t forget

Tasmania isn’t the first place commercial investors usually look for their next buy, but after seeing these beachside properties you might think differently.

Often forgotten all the way down on Australia’s southern tip, Tasmania has it’s share of memorable commercial properties, too, and none more so than the apple isle’s collection of stunning oceanside hotels and accommodation.

Here are just a handful of the eye-catching properties currently on the market.

Waterhouse Island

There’s privacy, and then there’s this.

Waterhouse Island lies just off Tasmania’s northern coastline, about 110km from Launceston, and is home to a large, three-bedroom colonial guesthouse, as well as another smaller guesthouse nearby.

Spanning 1km across and 4.5km end to end, the island is accessed only by boat or plane, and is one of the few places in Australia where you can buy an island’s freehold.

Waterhouse Island will be sold at auction on March 24, unless a buyer emerges earlier.

Sandpiper Cottages, Bicheno

Plenty of places claim to be one minute from the beach. Here’s one that actually backs it up.

Sandpiper Cottages offer an idyllic retreat on Tasmania’s east coast, just metres from Maclean Bay and bounded on the other side by the Douglas-Apsley National Park.

Set on almost 1.9ha, it features a owners’ residence and four self-contained cottages, with a walking trail leading down to the beach.

The property is being sold with vacant possession by View Hobart, with offers above $2 million to be considered.

Stanley Village

Way over in Tasmania’s north-western corner lies a quaint colonial village, full of perfectly reserved period buildings and topped with a giant serving of charm.

Stanley isn’t quite as famous as Port Arthur in the south but it still attracts its share of tourists, being just an hour from Burnie and a popular base for travellers accessing world heritage regions such as the Tarkine.

And perched perfectly on the waterfront is the four-star Stanley Village boutique accommodation and restaurant, which includes a four-bedroom manager’s residence and the town’s relocated railway station, which serves as the reception.

In a testament to its success, the property is being sold for the first time since it opened 22 years ago.

Tasmania Golf Club

By now you’ve probably got the idea: seemingly everything in Tasmania is waterside.

But bounded by water on three sides? Tasmania Golf Club, just outside of Hobart, might take the cake, there.

The 63ha, 18-hole course near Hobart International Airport was built on Barilla Bluff, and overlooks the bay and the bridge to Midway Point.

The course is for sale via expressions of interest.

Far South Wilderness Camp

The name says it all. This is about as remote as it gets for commercial properties with 100km of a capital city.

The Far South Wilderness Camp in Strathblane, near Port Esperance and Dover, caters for both holidaymakers and school camps, with 10 cabins, a wilderness lodge and other buildings spread over the remote 15ha site.

Blessed with its own private forest reserve, the camp is in prime bushwalking territory, and also offers activities including sea kayaking, mountain biking, boating, fishing, raft building and orienteering.

It is being sold with vacant possession, meaning buyers will have full licence over the camp’s facilities, which includes a dining hall, recreation hall, reception and office, amenities block, barbeque shelter, manager’s residence, store sheds, jetty and pontoon.