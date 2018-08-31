Kingston mixed-use hub to transform Tasmanian suburb

An artist’s impression of the Kunama Property Group’s mixed residential-commercial development in Kingston.

A major mixed residential-commercial development featuring 97 apartments and 11 retailers is set to transform a southern Tasmanian suburb and become a prime retail hub.

The six-storey, 20m-high complex will be built at 6 Summerleas Rd adjacent to the Channel Highway and within walking distance of the Channel Court Shopping Centre.

Family-owned developer Kunama Property Group is behind the 4269sq m complex, which will also include 166 car park spaces and company director Sam Chedid says its aim is simple — to leave a positive impact on Kingston.

“The way we have approached the design is for young families and downsizers,” he said.

“Our company philosophy is about leaving a place better than how we found it.”

Chedid says the apartment block will feature two- and three-bedroom units in an open space plan with large balconies and view of either Mount Wellington on one side or Kingston Beach on the other.

Each apartment will have secure storage in the basement as well as a dedicated car space.

Chedid says while it is too early to speculate on what stores will potentially fill the 11 retail spots, he is hoping to include a restaurant, bakery and child care services as a minimum.

“Things that add benefit and create jobs,” he says.

Chedid says his family, which has invested in Tasmania for about 20 years, loves the Kingston area and its people.

“Kingston is oozing with potential,” he says.

“We chose that spot because when you do a high-density residential development it’s important to have services that those people will use.

“There’s a bus stop about 100m away, the shopping centre is nearby.”

The building will predominantly feature timber and glass with plenty of greenery.

Chedid says a void was created in the centre of the block to allow natural sunlight, with town planner Mat Clark and architect Stephen Geason ensuring the project will blend in with its surroundings.

“The businesses on the ground floor will have an open courtyard,” he says.

Kingborough Mayor Steve Wass says the region needs jobs and homes.

“It endorses our belief that Kingborough remains a sought-after area for people to live and invest in,” he says.

“The more jobs we have here then the whole region benefits economically.”

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Plan for major residential, retail hub with 97 apartments, 11 retailers to revamp Kingston”.