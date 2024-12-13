Dustin Martin: Richmond legend set to sell second property in a week, EOI ends on Sam and Snezana Wood’s Elsternwick pad

Tigers great Dustin Martin could be set for his second real estate windfall in a week after five offers were made for an Abbotsford commercial property he has an interest in.

It comes after Martin last weekend almost doubled his money on the Albert Park residence he bought as his first home in 2013.

The recently-retired Richmond football star isn’t the only high-profile Melburnian wheeling and dealing as the end of the year looms.

Bachelor couple Sam and Snezana Wood have also this week reached the end of an expressions of interest (EOI) campaign for their Elsternwick home.

A 302 AFL-game veteran, Martin and his manager Ralph Carr are among the investors selling

four neighbouring retail properties at 401-407 Victoria St, Abbotsford, with a $9m-plus price tag.

Mr Carr, who was previously married to singer Tina Arena, has been involved with the careers of other stars including Vanessa Amorosi, Kate Ceberano, band Pseudo Echo and AFL players.

Together, Martin and Mr Carr have acquired several Melbourne commercial properties, sometimes with other investors.

Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones said the agency had received five offers to buy the 958sq m Abbotsford site before the expressions of interest process concluded Wednesday.

“We have closed the campaign and are looking to work with short-listing buyers in the next 48 hours,” Mr Jones said.

It is expected that another of Martin and Carr’s Abbotsford properties, 367 Victoria St, will be listed via Mr Jones next year, with a $4m-$5m price range.

Martin’s first home sold for $1.8m in post-auction negotiations last weekend, via Nick Johnstone Real Estate.

The EOIs for The Bachelor Australia couple Sam and Snezana Wood’s five-bedroom Elsternwick pad also ended this week.

The home, featuring a 15m-long lap pool and soundproof gym, was initially put on the market with a $6m-$6.6m asking range.

However, this was later adjusted to $6.35m-$6.65m.

Whitefox Bayside director Lana Samuels has the listing which remained advertised on realestate.com.au on Thursday.

