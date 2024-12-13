Silver bells: Christmas time in cities around the world

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and across the world hotels, retail outlets and commercial buildings are pulling out all stops celebrating the festive season with some truly dazzling displays.

From London, to New York, Melbourne and Sydney, here are some of the most famous and impressive Christmas displays on show right now:

Selfridges, UK

UK department store, Selfridges has adopted a ‘More the Merrier’ theme with its Oxford Street store window’s inspired by the sculpture of British artist Andrew Logan, who has created a Christmas grotto display.

Described as “a cave of wonder, where textures and patterns blend to create intricately crafted, luminous spaces, showcasing Logan’s smaller artworks”, there are also mosaic mirrors, vibrant colours and maximalist style, which are Logan’s trademarks.

“The festive season at Selfridges is an antidote to the mundane; it’s our vibrant crescendo to 2024 as we transform our stores into high-octane wonderlands,” Selfridges chief creative Laura Weir said.

“We’ve collaborated with an incredible host of artists and creatives, bringing together different tastes and trends in an ode to imagination and a celebration of maximalism. We want our customers to share in this joy and to help them live brighter this Christmas.”

Selfridges’ Duke Street premises feature a three-character concept bringing mythical creatures to life, while its Orchard Street store showcases a mix of fantasy, mythologies and archetypes to create an imaginative, magical landscapes.

Hamleys, UK

Nothing says Christmas like the magic of a toy store, and Hamleys’ 188-196 Regent Street, London store has unveiled its 2024 famous window displays.

Paying homage to the Wicked movie, and the upcoming new Paddington film to name a few, Hamely’s – which has a reputation for being the finest toy shop in the world – saw large crowds attend the unveiling last month.

With a theme of “Holly Jolly Hamleys” the iconic toy store is adept at bringing the magic of Christmas alive.

Macys, New York

In New York, department store Macy’s flagship store has unveiled its inaugural ‘Macy’s Holiday Square’.

To create the ultimate holiday destination, Macy’s iconic Herald Square store in New York, has seen the retailer team up with Urbanspace, the creators of New York City’s most iconic holiday markets including the Union Square Holiday Market.

Featuring more than 30 local businesses, the immersive experience features an array of gifts and Christmas wares.

Myer, Melbourne

This year Australia Zoo has taken over Myer’s 69th Christmas Windows, with a wild adventure transformed into a magical journey featuring Wildlife Warriors, the Irwin family.

Dubbed, ‘An Irwin’s Christmas Story’, this year’s windows feature Ace the Eagle across a six-part journey of holiday magic with the heart of the outback.

Lifelike figures of Terri, Robert, and Bindi Irwin feature alongside a wild array of animals, including lemurs, elephants and tiger cubs.

A total of six captivating windows tell Ace’s story exploring Australia Zoo, and a poetic narration by Robert and Bindi Irwin will guide visitors.

The Myer Christmas Windows have been an Australian Christmas tradition since 1956, and this year, creative and technical director John Kerr, has honoured the Irwin family’s passion for wildlife and their legacy of conservation.

Fifty animated actions, a wildlife collection of 30 distinct animal figures, custom-built animatronics designed to mimic the natural movements of the animals are part of the Irwin Christmas Story Build, which took 12 months of planning.

Harrods, UK

A ‘workshops of wonders’ is the theme of Harrods holiday display for 2024, showcasing 100 years of the Italian clothing and textile company, Loro Piana.

The celebration includes 36 windows, pop-up stores, workshops, and various animations, described as “blurring the line between fantasy and reality, Workshops of Wonders tells a story of unparalleled mastery that tributes the Maison’s exclusive community of Masters of Fibres.

“It transports visitors to faraway lands inhabited by the animals that produce the rarest, finest fibres in the world, lovingly and skilfully transformed into exquisite creations to be cherished forever,” reads the description of the showcase.

The Brompton Road windows tell the story of the locations and communities of Loro Piana’s Masters of Fibres.

The installations feature moving sets combining a marionette theatre with its exposed behind-the-scenes mechanisms and the handmade magic of artisanal workshops.

David Jones, Sydney

At its flagship Elizabeth Street, Sydney store, David Jones’ animated Christmas windows are inspired by the children’s book ‘A Very Wombat Christmas.’

As part of its ‘The Home of Christmas’ campaign, the colourful animatronic display is spread across five of its Castlereagh Street windows showcasing a Australian wildlife showing the joy of giving at Christmas.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, New York

A tradition since 1933, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree hails from Massachusetts this year and the annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at the commercial complex on December 4 during a live broadcast.

The tree will be lit daily, and on Christmas Eve it remains lit for 24 hours.

A much-loved quintessential New York experience, the tradition began in the 1930s when workers at Rockefeller put their money together to buy a Christmas tree, which they decorated with handmade garlands made by their families.

CHANEL, London

A Chanel light installation is illuminating the famous Bond Street in London for the festive season.

Inspired by the legendary N°5 fragrance, the eye-catching display features elements of the famous perfume bottle with its sleek bevelled edges and octagonal emerald-cut stopper.

The display for 2024 is a first for Chanel.