Kingscliff restaurant and beach house fetch $3.2m

One of Kingscliff’s most well-known properties has sold for the first time in more than 50 years, fetching a multimillion-dollar price.

The classic beach house and renowned local restaurant at 22 Marine Parade sold for $3.2 million yesterday.

Marketing agent Nick Witheriff, of LJ Hooker Kingscliff, says a local specialist doctor bought the property.

He planned to move into the five-bedroom two-storey home, which had sweeping views of the coastline from Fingal to Kingscliff Creek.

Witheriff says the buyers also intended to continue to lease out the building that was occupied by the popular Greek restaurant, Taverna.

“The good news for locals is that the buyers will look at securing Taverna Restaurant on a long-term lease for its customers to enjoy the fine food and beverages on offer to the area,” he says.

The house and restaurant sit on a 911sqm block in a mixed use zone that allows for commercial, retail and residential developments, subject to approvals.

The sale was made through an expressions of interest process, which Witheriff says attracted more than 70 inquiries and five written offers.

“The sale campaign took a little over two months to complete with a public campaign ending in what was a great result for the family who had owned the property for over 50 years, passing through generations of family ownership,” he says.

The sale marks the second in a few weeks over $3 million for the Kingscliff region.

“The iconic property is the first sale of its kind in over 10 years,” Witheriff says.

“With limited land supply and a combination of the increased amnesties, including new $531 million Tweed Hospital project, which was announced last week to be … located opposite Kingscliff TAFE, (there are) many reasons why buyers are lining up to secure their piece of paradise.”

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin first appeared as “Iconic Kingscliff restaurant and beach house sell for $3.2m”.