Is this Queensland’s next theme park site?

The site next to the Pacific Motorway has 125,000 cars pass each day

A unique opportunity for a large-scale, riverside tourism development alongside the Pacific Motorway transport corridor between Brisbane and the Gold Coast has become available.

Logan City Council has appointed Savills to seek expressions of interest for a prime parcel of land on the banks of the Logan River, south of Brisbane, and adjoining the Pacific Motorway, which sees 125,000 vehicles pass by the site each day.

The 43 hectare greenfield riverfront site – which is understood to be bigger than the Dreamworld and SeaWorld sites combined – comprises six separate adjoining land parcels, which will be offered either individually or combined.

With nearby theme parks drawing more than four million visitors per year, we have a significant local and overseas visitor market eager to welcome new attractions

The site could become home to Queensland’s newest theme park or similar tourism destination, with it having been earmarked by Logan City Council for mixed use tourism and identified by Tourism and Events Queensland as an ‘untapped resource’.

Chair of the Logan City Council’s governance, finance and economic development committee, councillor Luke Smith, says the site offers developers the opportunity to tap into a ready and waiting tourism market, which draws millions of international tourists to the region through two nearby international airports.

“There has been ongoing and fairly intense interest in the site, both nationally and internationally, even before we announced that the entire site would be placed on the market,” he says.

“With nearby theme parks drawing more than four million visitors per year, we have a significant local and overseas visitor market eager to welcome new attractions.

“This site is a prime site as it is accessible to more than three million people living in South East Queensland as a day trip destination.”

There has been ongoing and fairly intense interest in the site, both nationally and internationally

The precinct is zoned to allow for development as a significant built tourism attraction, with the opportunity to develop overnight accommodation, retail food and beverage outlets, conference and function facilities as well as community infrastructure.

Located on the Pacific Motorway between Springwood and Beenleigh, at the junction of the busy M1 and Logan Motorway, the site is easily accessible to the region’s two international airports, motorway and rail infrastructure.

The expression of interest process will commence after the formal pre-EOI marketing campaign, from September 28 to October 30, and will remain open until March 13, 2016.