Hotel part of $100m Brisbane wharves makeover
Work on Brisbane’s $100 million Howard Smith Wharves development is about to start, eight years after the city-changing development was mooted.
Developers HSW Nominees have engaged Hutchinson Builders to undertake the seven-stage construction of the restaurant precinct, convention centre and Art Series Hotel.
The plan to reinvigorate the inner-city heritage site was mooted by former lord mayor and premier Campbell Newman in 2009 but the process was delayed by community opposition and the 2011 floods.
Proponents Adam Flaskas and Siobhan Bickle, who operate Brisbane’s Victoria Park Golf Course and function centre and a string of independent hotels, last week successfully won council approval for the latest incarnation of the $100 million plan.
A construction management plan lodged with council says landscaped open spaces will link entertainment areas with the New Farm Riverwalk.
“The development will see the rejuvenation of this area of Brisbane, and the heritage value retained and enhanced with the existing wharf buildings refurbished,” it says.
“These buildings will be utilised for Brisbane’s new entertainment precincts with cafes, restaurants, bars and conference facilities occupying these existing offices and shed structures.”
In addition to the refurbishment of World War II-era buildings, a 8450sqm, eight-storey hotel and a convention centre will be built. Site clearing and cliff stabilisation is expected to start next month.
This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.