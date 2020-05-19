Hotel and supermarket a part of new Gosford development

It will include a hotel, supermarket chain, cafes, restaurants, an outdoor pool, sauna, gym and 184 architecturally-designed apartments set across 24 storeys.

Horizon is the latest apartment block project promising to deliver a transformation of the Gosford CBD, and it has been many years in the making.

Worth $132 million in development value – the biggest approved in Gosford so far this year – the project is being offered by JMGM, a property development and building company headed up by Managing Director James Moses.

“Gosford has an exciting future ahead,” Moses says. “There are many large projects which will begin construction next year and will launch Gosford into a new era of being a world class city. We are expecting solid sales from the outset, as there has been a demand lag due to the lock downs.”

Early stage registrations for apartments and retail are available now and the display suite is scheduled for opening in July.

For sale via Brett Hunter from Raine and Horne, prices for one and two bedroom apartments range from $500,000-$700,000 and six three-bedroom penthouses are priced at around $3 million a pop.

With 360-degree views across Gosford and the Brisbane Water National Park, the penthouses feature floor-to-ceiling windows, open-plan living and dining spaces and sweeping, wraparound frameless glass balconies.

Moses says that he estimates eight to 10 months for 50% sales completion and is hopeful for building to commence in June or July next year.

“We’re giving sales a bit of time based on what is going on at the moment. With everyone back at work now, hopefully the economy should be back in order soon. With no off-the-plan sales happening in the past few months, there should be a built up demand, especially from downsizers.”

The masterplan for Gosford’s transformation includes more than $1.5 billion in development applications, lodged during the last two years alone.

This includes $300 million in waterfront developments, the $250 million Mariner’s Plaza and a $400 million two tower development called the Archibald, which will include the coast’s first five-star hotel.

John Singleton’s development company Bonython was the first cab off the rank to kickstart the rebirth of the CBD back in 2017.

His 13-storey Bonython building on Mann St was completed in 2018 and the team are now building their second luxury apartment block in Point Frederick, Ravello.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Gosford development: Horizon apartments selling off the plan”.