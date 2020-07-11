Buy
Gosford
News
NSW Government nets $2.205m from land beside Gosford Hospital
News
Hotel and supermarket a part of new Gosford development
It will include a hotel, supermarket chain, cafes, restaurants, an outdoor pool, sauna, gym and 184 architecturally-designed apartments set across 24 storeys.
News
Copacabana beachfront restaurant your blank canvas
An ex-beachfront restaurant surrounded by established shops has been listed in Copacabana.
News
$23m sale: West Gosford Shopping Centre in line for much-needed revamp
A privately owned Parramatta developer has purchased the West Gosford Shopping Centre for $23 million, with a promise to “redevelop and reinvigorate the precinct”.
News
Singleton back in buying mode with Gosford’s Elanora Hotel purchase
High-profile businessman and media owner John Singleton is back buying pubs after spending several years selling down his hotel and hospitality interests.
News
Central Coast rainforest cafe a lush tree change
Surrounded in lush rainforest, the Bamboo Buddha cafe is a place where locals can be nourished with healthy vegetarian food, meet for a weekend yoga session or collaborate with like-minded creatives.
News
Marina, ferry wharf or shops mooted for East Gosford waterfront site
John Singleton’s company Bonython have splashed over $6 million on side-by-side blocks of land on East Gosford’s most desirable waterfront at Caroline St, with potential plans including a marina, public ferry wharf or commercial shops.
