Holiday Inn: Geelong’s biggest hotel gets green light

The new Geelong development will include a Holiday Inn with 180 beds.

Construction on Geelong’s biggest hotel is set to begin in the heart of the city after a new $150 million complex was given the green light.

The Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water the Planning has approved the long-awaited mixed-use development at 44 Ryrie St, including an impressive 180-bed accomodation tower.

The 2700sqm project will also be comprised of 1000sqm of ground floor retail, 7400sqm of office space and 24 residential apartments, all connected at street level.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The complex is one of the largest projects to be carried out in the area in 20 years and is being hailed as a step forward for the Victorian city by Franzé Developments’ managing director Paul Franzé.

“Our vision for the Ryrie St site is to deliver a truly mixed-use project that responds to the Central Geelong Action Plan, which will see Geelong evolve from its manufacturing roots to a city of culture and innovation,” he says.

It comes as the city’s population is set to swell by 150,000 over the next 20 years, underpinned by strong retail and tourism sectors.

The area is also increasingly becoming home to award-winning restaurants and is nearby the world-renowned Great Ocean Road, which attracts millions of visitors each year.

The 11-storey hotel will be operated by the InterContinental Hotels Group after it signed a 20-year management agreement in late 2017.

It will be the the company’s first Australian Holiday Inn Hotel.

Demolition works are already underway and construction will begin later this year, to be completed in 2020.

Planned by Melbourne group Architectus, the design will aim to celebrate the history and character of the area, says managing principal Matthew Smith.

“The materiality, rhythm and scaling of the buildings reference the iconic wool stores of Geelong, and the grain of the city’s rich heritage fabric.”