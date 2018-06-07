Geelong Novotel readies for $3.5m makeover

The Novotel Geelong hotel has started work on a $3.5 million refurbishment.

A $3.5 million refurbishment of the Novotel Geelong hotel will see every guest room at the waterfront hotel get a modern upgrade.

Work is underway on the first major renovation project at the hotel since it opened in 2001.

One floor of 22 refreshed rooms has already been unveiled, with all 109 rooms scheduled for completion by November.

Novotel Geelong general manager Bryan Dennis says the refurbishment is being staged, with one floor refurbished at a time to minimise the disruption to guests.

Discarded old furniture is being donated to Samaritan House Geelong and the Salvation Army.

“We opened in 2001 and we wanted to retain our position as the number one hotel in the number one location in Geelong,” Dennis says.

“Every room is being totally gutted and fully refurbished with a new painting scheme, new furniture and bedding.”

Harris HMC is carrying out the renovation works, with Elsie + Betty Design responsible for the interiors.

Dennis says it has taken two-and-a-half years of planning to get the detail right.

“Our first floor is back online and we’ve had a lot of rave reviews,” he says.

“We have a lot of repeat customers and it’s a whole new world for them. It’s something they have been looking for.”

The renovation follows Rydges’ arrival on the inner city hotel scene early last year with the sale and rebranding of the Mercure.

The city’s accommodation sector is also set for a shake-up following the announcement global brand Holiday Inn has signed an agreement to open and operate a new 190-bed hotel at 44 Ryrie St, Geelong.

The hotel is set to include an all-day dining restaurant and bar, swimming pool, gym, parking and 300sq m of meeting facilities, including a function room for 250 people.

Dennis says the Novotel is fully booked on Saturday nights, with an 80-81% overall occupancy rate.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “$3.5m refurbishment gives Novotel Geelong a modern makeover”.