AirAsia flights big news for Geelong economy

The impending arrival of budget international carrier AirAsia X Malaysia to Avalon Airport could be a game changer for Geelong’s economy.

Gartland Property director Michael De Stefano says the impact of international flights from our doorstep will be more far-reaching than easier travel to Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia X will fly twice daily to the Malaysian capital — opening access to more than 130 international destinations in a 10-year deal.

De Stefano says Victoria’s second international airport at Avalon will make Geelong more accessible to the world as a tourist destination and as a city to live and work, with 200 jobs set to be created at the airport alone.

“In terms of impact on Geelong’s economy I can’t think of a single initiative that has got the potential to impact Geelong so profoundly,” he says. “I think it opens us up to a whole new market. It makes Geelong more accessible — it’s a game changer for Geelong in my opinion.

“I’ve heard people talk about not wanting to move to Geelong because it didn’t have an airport because they do a lot of business in Sydney. As soon as Jetstar started flying domestically out of Avalon, they moved to Geelong because that’s where they wanted to be.”

De Stefano says the international flights will draw service, tourism and accommodation businesses to Geelong.

“It’s going to bring further interest to the market, whether that’s through the development of hotels and hospitality. Greater tourism here creates further pressure on hospitality, so one thing attracts the other,” he says.

The international airport adds another level of demand for Geelong’s property market on top of major government enterprises WorkSafe and NDIA building headquarters here.

“You’ve got a bigger population in the CBD, people come and cater for that, you see all these new trendy cafes opening and retail shops hopefully picking up,” De Stefano says.

“More amenities changes the dynamics for inner city living.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser first appeared as “AirAsia flights a game changer for Geelong economy says agent”.