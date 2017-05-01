Historic Victorian school has cafe potential

One-hundred and forty years of history has hit the market in Lethbridge.

The state-government owned, former Lethbridge Primary School, at 2846 Midland Highway, in all its bluestone glory will go under the hammer at the beginning of June, through Stockdale & Leggo, Bannockburn.

“The original school building at 2846 Midland Highway opened in 1874, with a total enrolment of 156 students,” says selling agent, Julie Kaye.

The 1.2ha allotment has the original bluestone school building, with its attached staffroom, reception, office, and facilities, as well as several outbuildings.

“On the 30th of November 2010, the school moved to its new site in Stephenson St, in readiness for the 2011 school year,” Kaye says.

“The old bell was moved across from the original site and is still in use today.”

Kaye says she believes buyers will be looking to retain the bluestone building as it has heritage overlay, and has great potential as a cafe or gallery.

“The bluestone building has a heritage overlay but it can still be developed, subject to council approval and subdivide,” she said.

The property is zoned Low Density Residential, and is set to go under the hammer Saturday, June 3 at 11am. For more information, contact Kaye on 0411 059 001.

