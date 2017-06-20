Historic Tullamore Homestead to become $27m country club

An artist’s impression of the $27m Next Gen Doncaster Health and Lifestyle club.

The historic Tullamore homestead is set to become a $27 million country club as part of Mirvac’s development of the old Eastern Golf Course.

The Next Gen Doncaster Health and Lifestyle club will be nestled among 800 homes in the development, and include both indoor and outdoor pools, four tennis courts, restaurant dining, creche and spa facilities.

The centre will be next Gen’s first facility in Victoria and sixth in Australia.

It’s based on the extravagant David Lloyd Leisure country clubs in the UK and Europe.

Mirvac general manager of residential Victoria Elysa Anderson says the club will provide residents with a healthy life balance.

“We’re excited to design a space for Tullamore residents and the wider community that offers a balanced approach to healthy living at Mirvac,” she says.

“We aim to reimagine urban life for our purchasers, and this multifaceted health and lifestyle club will enrich the lives of its members.”

The members-only club is expected to appeal to professional families who can drop in for a gym workout, personal training session or tennis lesson while their kids enjoy the creche or activity programs.

The proposed facility is expected to open sales for membership in spring 2018 and be fully operational by early 2019, with membership open to residents and the broader community.

This article from The Herald Sun was originally published as “Tullamore homestead in Doncaster set to become $27m country club”.