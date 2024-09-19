Hammond Hotel with original, untouched bar, sells for spooky price

It’s the South Aussie pub with no beer. But this ghost town’s watering hole could be set for a bright future – all thanks to a bizarre inclusion.

The old Hammond Hotel, located 300km north of Adelaide, has officially changed hands for $460,000, after undergoing a substantial renovation by vendor and selling agent Michelle Gerlach.

The 147-year-old property, which one served as a community hub for weary eyed travellers, now boasts 10 renovated bedrooms, two kitchens, two bathrooms, a large dining room and a new roof – but it’s what lies at the front of the hotel that is sure to get tongues wagging.

While most of the property has been given a facelift, time has virtually stood still in the front bar.

Newspaper clippings still adorn the walls, the till hasn’t moved, old bottles still adorn the shelves and the original pool table is still in good nick.

Indeed, the museum-like room hasn’t changed since the bar served its last drinks and formally closed to the public in 1972.

The unusual feature could now help put the town back on the map, with Ms Gerlach revealing the new owners planned to transform the property into tourism accommodation.

“The (buyers) are thinking about renting it out, as in tourism accommodation, but as far as opening the hotel bar back up, I don’t think that will happen but they might have some sort of a little snack bar or something like that for tourists,” Ms Gerlach said.

“I’m pretty sure they plan to keep the bar (in original condition) as it’s a major appeal of the property.

“We had a lot of people interested in the property but many also just wanted to come and have a look.

“It was a bit of a sad day (when we handed over the keys).”

Hammond is located in the southern Flinders Ranges and was once a thriving town with general stores, churches, a school, bank, a railway station and – of course – the hotel, which first opened its doors in 1877.

Unfortunately, the good times didn’t last with drought forcing locals to leave the dust ball and eventually, all the public services left with them.

Today, the mid-north town is home to just 12 locals with the last Main St residence selling in 2020 for just $32,500.