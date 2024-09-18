Pub, accommodation, untapped land … what doesn’t it have?

AT the southern end of the Great Lake in the Central Highlands sits a thriving tourist accommodation business awaiting its next owner.

No.7795 Highland Lakes Rd, Miena has 13 comfortable accommodation units, a fully-equipped commercial kitchen, a public bar, and an on-site residence for the owners.

Nest Property sales manager Todd Pepper described this Miena property as a thriving business in the ‘trout fishing capital of Tasmania”.

“It has a lot to offer, including multiple titles across 5ha of land,” he said.

“The owners have invested a significant amount over the past few years on upgrades, including the bar, toilets, kitchen, smoker’s area — there are improvements right across the property.

“It has been successfully operated by a couple who are only selling because they are looking to relocate closer to Hobart.”

Since it launched on the market, the majority of inquiries for the Central Highlands Lodge have come from interstate-based buyers.

“There’s been a lot of inquiries from the mainland, although the very first inquiry came from a local,” Mr Pepper said.

“A Tasmanian, who is looking to expand his portfolio of motels, inquired about it.

“It is an attractive business in many ways, with fishing tourism and commercial projects proposed for the area in the coming years.

“Works in the area are expected to see the demand for accommodation rise, ensuring a promising future for the business.

“Behind the dam there is land that could be put to use, perhaps growing produce for the kitchen, or the expansion or development of additional accommodation options.

“It will be sold as a going concern.”

The location is directly on a popular tourist route, with the Central Highlands Lodge enjoying high visibility and accessibility.

No.7795 Highland Lakes Rd takes in breathtaking views of the Great Lakes.

Of its four separate titles, two of these lots remain untapped.

“Whether you’re an experienced entrepreneur or an individual looking for a lifestyle change, this opportunity offers financial rewards and the chance to be part of Tasmania’s vibrant tourism industry,” Mr Pepper said.

No.7795 Highland Lakes Rd, Miena is for sale with Nest Property. It will be sold by expressions of interest above $1.8m.