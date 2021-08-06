Historic surf club and golf course for sale – minus the beach

When the original Noosa Surf Club was listed on Marketplace for $15,000, it got plenty of interest.

Now, its stunning location has been revealed and there is not a beach in sight.

The 1930s-era structure, which stood on stumps in the sand dunes, was also once used as a tip shop at the Noosa dump, before it found its way onto Marketplace.

It was subsequently snapped up, but its relocation to its new home had remained a mystery – until now.

The commercial listing of Kabi Noosa at Cootharaba revealed the shack, complete with rafters purpose-built for surfboard storage still intact, had been bought by an overseas businessman based in Asia, who had earlier bough the 313-acre hinterland eco-tourism venture.

CBRE Sunshine Coast agent Louise Blennerhassett, who is marketing the sale of Kabi Noosa, confirmed the original surf club house had indeed been bought by the current owner of the spectacular hinterland holding.

“He bought it off Facebook,” she said. “But I am not sure what he paid for it.”

Ms Blennerhassett said there was also an original, Noosa River house relocated to the site, which had been converted into a functions building.

She said the owner had kept all of the staff on at the property, and continued with the planned renovations, all while he was stuck overseas due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

“He has spent a lot of time and investment working on a major renovation with the view to reopening it (to the public), and he is still doing that, but he has been held back for 18 months and expects that to continue for some time so he is getting frustrated,” she said.

Listed for sale by expressions of interest, the property is being marketed as a “purpose-built eco-tourism opportunity or private escape”.

“The original vision of the property was to create an organic, paddock-to-plate venue combining golf, restaurant and agriculture,” the listing says.

“The timing is perfect for a new operator to continue this vision or, alternatively, transform the property into a tranquil, private, country estate.”

Features include an 18-hole, par 3 golf course with room for a driving range, a fruit orchard with over 2000 trees, a restaurant/functions space for up to 100 guests, a new commercial kitchen and cold rooms, a large dam, multiple waterholes, an irrigation system servicing the entire property, a machinery shed, packing shed, plant and equipment, and parking for 98 cars and two buses.

Plus there is the original Noosa Surf Life Saving Club building which is ready to be converted into accommodation.

Ms Blennerhassett said there had already been significant interest from people looking at it as a commercial venture, and cashed-up local and interstate buyers looking at it for a private estate.

“Since it went up (Tuesday), I reckon I am spending four hours a day on the phone,” she said.

“It is a piece of paradise.”

The EOI closes at 4pm on September 9.