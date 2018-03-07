Historic hotel offers Perth beachfront development site

A historic Perth hotel in a prime beachfront position is expected to attract major developer interest, with the site earmarked for a major high-rise and tourism development.

The Rockingham Hotel site, built in 1886 about 40km south of the Perth CBD, could become a mix of retail, commercial spaces, a hotel and residential apartments, with the local council identifying it as a landmark mixed-use site.

The property at 25 Rockingham Beach Rd and 26-40 Kent St spans 1.15ha and is currently home to the hotel, as well as a drive-through Bottlemart, a petrol station and the ‘Liquid’ nightclub.

Overlooking the Rockingham foreshore and Garden Island, the site is considered one of the best located in the region and agents say it could become Rockingham’s biggest tourism development.

“(The) City of Rockingham has singled out this property as the landmark location for what could become the area’s biggest tourism development and is prepared to work with developers in relation to height limits and density to fulfil the potential of this site,” says CBRE’s Michael Milne, who is marketing the property with colleague Ryan McGinnity.

“This is an extremely positive boost of confidence from council that will help to enhance the Rockingham foreshore with upscale, modern and imaginative development outcomes.”

The City of Rockingham has rezoned the Rockingham Hotel site under its ‘Primary Centre Waterfront Village’ masterplan, which allows for increased heights for imaginative larger scale developments.

The planning allows for a number of uses, including commercial, retail, hotel and tourism, in addition to high-rise residential apartments.

Around 140,000 residents currently call Rockingham home, with that number expected to swell to almost 200,000 by 2036.

“Rockingham’s forecast population growth highlights the need for a high density, mixed use development – catering to both the area’s increasing residential base and its expanding tourism appeal,” McGinnity says.

“Increasing job numbers at the Kwinana and Henderson marine and industrial areas means Rockingham, as the regional centre, needs to grow, and with this site the largest foreshore development opportunity in the precinct, it represents an outstanding opportunity.”

The Rockingham Hotel site will be sold via expressions of interest, which close on April 4.