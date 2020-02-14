Historic Birregurra Uniting Church smashes price reserve

Five bidders made a play for the former Uniting Church in Birregurra at Saturday’s auction.

A garden enthusiast’s prayers have been answered after she outlasted four other bidders to buy Birregurra’s historic Uniting Church building at auction.

The gods were smiling on the new owner of the circa 1908 red brick church and neighbouring manse, with strong competition pushing the price $115,000 above expectation on Saturday.

Colliers International agent Andrew Lewis said the 6069sq m property with picturesque views over the Barwon River sold under the hammer for $870,000.

The price guide for the property, set over three titles at 1 Jenner St and 8 Skene St, Birregurra, was $690,000 to $755,000.

Lewis says the size of the property attracted the five bidders, who were keen to make it a permanent home.

“The buyer is into permaculture so she liked all that space,” he says.

“I think she plans to keep the church for community use but I’m not quite sure what her plans are for the rest.

“The interest was more about people that just wanted that space.”

The church, which comes with a basic kitchen, meeting rooms and main seating area, is surrounded by mature gardens.

The neighbouring former manse offers five bedrooms, a loungeroom with a wood heater, kitchen/meals area and a double carport.

Lewis says Birregurra is a popular township, which acclaimed restaurant Brae has put on the international foodie map.

“The prices are increasing, although not as high as some of the other towns because it’s a bit inland, but it’s a good solid market,” he says.

