Green light for Deicorp 430-unit Sydney Metro project

Deicorp has received the green light on a new mixed-use project in Sydney’s northwest where the developer plans to build 430 units above a recently completed Metro station.

The new project will supply more than a quarter of the 1620 planned dwellings to be built in the Hills Showground Station Precinct, which received approval early last year. The precinct will comprise 13,900sq m of non-residential gross floor area.

The Independent Planning Commission has now signed off on the project, set to rise on a 7969sq m site some 35km northwest of the Sydney CBD in the suburb of Castle Hill, in an area many developers have profiled as a key residential hub.

Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri said the project would contribute key housing to emergency service workers, teachers and nurses, with about 5 per cent of the project being delivered as affordable housing.

“The Sydney Metro Northwest is one of the most important pieces of transport infrastructure in living memory. The convenient connection to jobs, services and housing is improving the quality of life for thousands of people and helping them become homeowners in a great part of Sydney,” Mr Deiri said.

“The Hills Showground Village will provide a new way of living in an area people already love. Stylish apartments with district views and easy access to cafes, restaurants and supermarkets all within 100m of the Metro station.”

The new development comprises four 20-level residential towers which sit above a three-level retail centre comprising 10,935sq m space for supermarkets, specialty stores and hospitality venues. The plaza will be accessible from the Hills Showground Metro Station.

The new project is Deicorp’s second Metro development to receive approval. The first was another mixed-use precinct which included 987-units in Tallawong, about 49km northwest of the CBD and 13km northwest of the Hills Showground project.

Deicorp, pending approval, will be building about 2000 dwellings in Sydney’s northwest.