Gin bar, surf brand and cafe anchor award-winning warehouses

A Currumbin warehouse once used as a flood disaster relief centre before its transformation into a designer commercial precinct crowned the best in Australia is up for sale.

Now home to Burly Gin, surf label The Mad Hueys, Lobby Café, and The Flower Bar, The Warehouses generates more than $1m in annual rent and has become a landmark of the southern Gold Coast’s rapid gentrification.

The 2553 sqm property at 56-60 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Waters is listed via an expressions of interest campaign with Kollosche agents Adam and Tony Grbcic.

Local investors Luke and Kathryn Conforti and Renee Honey acquired the site for $4.65m in 2021. It served as a community hub during devastating floods the following year, distributing essential items to people in need, before being redeveloped.

Completed in 2023, the complex blends industrial heritage with contemporary design across 15 tenancies, and in 2024 won the Australian Institute of Architects’ National Award for Commercial Architecture.

The precinct combines creative studios, boutique warehouses, showrooms and hospitality operators, with agents describing it as one of the Gold Coast’s most distinctive industrial redevelopments.

Adam Grbcic said the building offered investors a rare opportunity to secure a fully leased commercial asset with long-term upside.

“The Warehouses is a unique, mixed-use industrial building which has been converted into a commercial centre, as well as a community hub,” Mr Grbcic said.

He said the building’s façade referenced its industrial roots, while modern landscaping and shared spaces created a dynamic setting in step with the suburb’s changing character.

“The Warehouses has community spaces within the building which is unlike anything I have seen within an industrial or commercial precinct,” Mr Grbcic said.

“The tenancies are linked via a light-filled arcade and the building is full of informal meeting zones as well as atrium gardens for separate conference meetings.”

“The tenants have been carefully curated to ensure there is a cohesive and likeminded community, and the proof has been in the performance of the building since its completion, with historically low vacancy rates and a list of occupants lined up to fill empty spaces.”