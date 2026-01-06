Rockdale brothel used as massage parlour listed for $1.5m

A pink brothel premises in Sydney’s south, currently used as an adult massage parlour, has hit the market in a sale that offers a rare insight into an industry traditionally hidden behind closed doors.

Located on West Botany Street, Rockdale the listing states it is “council-approved for use as an adult industry premises (brothel – DA-2000/398)”.

The price guide is $1.4m to $1.5m and there is a lease in place at $6,695 per month.

The description of the property within the listing states it is “exceptionally rare consent” in a “high-demand location offers a unique opportunity for purchasers seeking long-term business stability”.

Records indicate the premises was originally a residential house and was built in 1900. The house has four bedrooms with a shower positioned in each. Much of the interior appears to be pink in listing images.

It is not fully known what business the premises currently operates under. It appears to have once been used a brothel known as 375 Rockdale, but it is unclear what the current name is. It appears from old website links that a business that once used the site moved to a nearby premises known as Love Hotel Rockdale, with an old web page advertising room rental “for a short-time quicky”, but it is also unclear if that business remains open.

The ‘375 Rockdale Brothel’ is found on X pages forum with mention of prices and “meet our girls”.

According to the sales listing, the property sitting on a 228 sqm site with 228 sqm floor area is considered a “Premium Investment Opportunity: with “Dual Frontage Freehold in Rockdale’s Commercial Precinct”.

The listing indicated that the council-approved brothel information was provided and that buyers should do their own research: “while it is believed to be correct, purchasers must rely on their own enquiries and verify the ongoing validity of the approval with the relevant authorities”.

The last recorded sale was $1m in November 2018, according to property records.

