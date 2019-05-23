Geelong butcher building’s stunning art makeover

The striking exterior of a Belmont commercial building is the work of artist Buff Diss.

A striking artwork has completed a Melbourne property developer’s regeneration of a Belmont retail building.

Up Property’s makeover at 107-123 High St is the developer’s fourth Geelong project, including the Inn Hotel, 126-128 Lt Malop St and Belchers Arcade.

The developer paid $7.12 million for the complex in 2018, negotiating three new leases with The Butcher Club, Best Indian Grocer and Australian Luggage Company prior to settlement in February, along with signing existing tenant The Bicycle Centre to a new five-year term.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Up Property managing director Adam Davidson says the agreements support the trend of tenants choosing to move into local shopping strips for more affordable rents and greater floorspace.

The artwork on the north-facing wall by Torquay-based street artist Buff Diss is visible to drivers travelling south from the city.

Davidson says the firm is passionate about increasing the standard of presentation of properties in the area.

“Through the revival of each of our developments, we are working to further breathe life into the Geelong community,” Davidson says.

“When we are looking for new projects, we seek to identify sites that have hidden potential and work to realise this and transform them into a landmark that is recognisable for the region.

“For High St, we wanted to create something of meaning for the local community which is why we got Buff Diss on board. His amazing mural has lifted the visual street appeal of the asset and provided a piece of artwork that visitors and the Geelong community can enjoy.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Retail regeneration becomes a work of art in Belmont”.