Belmont
Inspiration & Style
Geelong butcher building’s stunning art makeover
News
Sydney investor snaps up Belmont Village shopping centre
Belmont Village has sold for $58 million to a private Sydney-based high net worth investor.
News
Chinese buyer snares small Geelong motel
A Belmont freehold property containing a popular motel sparked an auction frenzy, selling $500,000 over reserve last week.
News
Spotlight shines on major Geelong development site
A Geelong buyer has snapped up nearly 4000sq m commercial complex in Belmont’s industrial estate.
