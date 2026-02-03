Inside luxe hotel where Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent ‘very romantic’ weekend

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly had an intimate rendezvous at Estelle Manor, a UK members-only club and hotel.

Kardashian and the Formula 1 driver had a “very romantic” weekend getaway at the luxury estate in the Cotswolds, a source told The Sun.

The longtime friends allegedly shared a room and enjoyed a private session at the hotel’s pool and spa, Page Six reports.

The pair reportedly checked out of the hotel Sunday and “left together, along with the bodyguards and drove off,” the source shared.

The country club is highly exclusive and makes for the perfect escape for A-listers looking to stay under the radar.

According to the website, the club is “an unstuffy and fun community that brings people together who have plenty to say and nothing to prove.”

The 108 accommodations on site include guest rooms, suites, cabins and spacious family rooms.

Prices range depending on the layout and time of year, but the smallest rooms start at $US812 ($A1170) a night.

The interiors combine vintage furnishings with 20th-century pieces, the website boasts.

The Skims founder and Hamilton were able to treat themselves at the elegant Eynsham Baths Spa.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,” an insider told the outlet.

Described as “a place of ritual and indulgence,” the Roman-inspired sanctuary features classical architecture, sculpted columns and carved marble details highlighted with natural light. The spanning tepidarium bathing hall has five pools.

Bath access, plus a thermal journey — an expedition from the Frigidarium to Caldarium, then the Tepidarium to the Hay Sauna — costs $US197 ($A283) for each hotel guest.

Other facilities include a botanical steam room, a hammam and a tea lounge, offering several treatments like facials, CBD Therapeutic massages, Chi Nei Tsang, Reiki, Chakra Healing and infusions.

Beauty treatments like lash lifts, microblading and brow lamination are also available.

A heated outdoor pool is great for warmer weather months and overlooks the acres of gardens on the estate.

For those looking to get a workout in, The Clubhouse Gym features cardio, strength and training equipment, as well as 84 studio classes a week, from yoga and pilates to core and kettlebells.

Kardashian and Hamilton allegedly enjoyed a clandestine dinner date at one of the hotel’s many upscale dining options.

“In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around,” a source claimed.

Restaurants include the Brasserie, which serves English classics like beef Wellington, The Billiards Room, a traditional Chinese restaurant with a focus on dim sum, The Glasshouse, which offers seasonal dishes, and The Armoury, which serves Japanese fare.

The Living Room, a cocktail bar and the adjacent quarters, The Library, are special spots for cozy after-dinner cocktails.

While the getaway is quite pricey, the source said that Kardashian’s opulent weekend with Hamilton was pocket change for the wealthy pair.

“Kim is a billionaire and Lewis has a multimillion pound fortune – so this date was like a drop in the ocean for them,” the source said.

“But for mere mortals, the cash they splashed for this date is extravagant.”

A rep for Estelle Manor did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Parts of this story first appeared in Page Six and was republished with permission.

