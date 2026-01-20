From Down Under to Dubai: meet the Aussie entrepreneurs who have found success in the UAE

The desert metropolis’ extravagant landscape of seven-star hotels, sky-high skyscrapers, stellar shopping malls, and an appetite for breaking records, the once-long-haul stopover has become a destination in its own right.

But Dubai isn’t only the UAE’s tourism capital — it’s also a capital for business too. Here, innovation meets ambition and futuristic skylines house a growing contingent of Australian entrepreneurs who are finding success in the city’s unique business landscape.

Cutting teeth on casual cafe culture

A lifelong love of hospitality proved to be the catalyst for Tom Arnel almost single-handled revolutionising Dubai’s cafe scene.

After cutting his teeth in the kitchens of top-tier kitchens both abroad and in his native Victoria — including Melbourne’s acclaimed Vue de Monde restaurant — the talented foodie set his sights on the bright lights of Dubai for his next challenge.

What he found was a fast-growing city full of opportunity — but lacking in the kind of casual, thoughtful food culture he’d grown up with in Australia.

That inspired him to create a new type of dining experience – one that bridged quality with community, design with accessibility. That dining experience became EatX.

“While the city was buzzing with luxury restaurants and fast food chains it lacked authentic, ingredient-led cafés where people could eat well and connect,” Mr Arnel said.

In 2013 he launched Tom & Serg, a stripped-back cafe that quickly became a Dubai go-to.

After realising the potential in this model, Tom quickly began to expand; EatX has turned into one of the UAE’s most influential hospitality groups, operating 23 venues under 10 unique brands.

“Our approach to hospitality is deeply informed by my Australian roots,” the 39-year-old said.

“There’s a focus on relaxed excellence – producing high-quality food without the fuss, welcoming everyone through the door, and celebrating multiculturalism both on the plate and in the team.

Future plans include expansion across the region, while staying true to EatX’s mission of creating memorable hospitality experiences.

“While the road hasn’t always been smooth, the journey has been rich with lessons, creativity, and growth,”said Mr Arnel.

“The entrepreneurial path is never linear, and every challenge helped shape what EatX has become.”

From casino to luxury coupons

For Melbourne-born and raised entrepreneur, Donna Benton, a ‘stars aligning’ moment soon after her arrival in the UAE proved to be the beginning of a venture that would span 25 years and counting.

Moving from her marketing job at the Crown Casino in Melbourne to Dubai for a job opportunity, Ms Benton soon discovered that the position wasn’t for her and she resigned after three months.

“All I had was $3,000 in savings but I knew I wanted to stay in Dubai and set something up on my own,” she said. “Soon after, I was driving down the main highway in Dubai and noticed the huge number of restaurants and attractions and realised that Dubai residents had no incentive to visit them.

“I wanted to make the unaffordable affordable for people and at the same time drive footfall to outlets. And that’s how The Entertainer came about.”

What started out as a print product in 2001, The Entertainer morphed into a lifestyle savings platform and the leading provider of ‘buy one get one free’ offers for dining, leisure, attractions, beauty, fitness, hotels and more.

“In the first year I signed up 97 merchant partners and sold just 983 products,” Ms Benton recalled. “Today we have over 10,000 merchant partners and drive US$1.3 billion dollars into the global economy each year.

“(Dubai) has been very open to entrepreneurship, small to medium enterprises and female founders – all of which I think many people are quite surprised by.

“Of course, like any expat location, you need to be respectful of the religion and laws here. But one of the best things about owning a Dubai-based business is that we employ people from over 30 different nationalities; it’s part of what I really love about being here.”

In 2019 Ms Benton successfully exited the business to focus on other ventures, but returned in 2023 as a shareholder and CEO.

Now, 25 years on from opening, Donna has reflected on her journey and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

“You have to fail to succeed, you have to make mistakes – these all make you grow and learn. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if everything had been perfect – and trust me there has been a lot that hasn’t been,” she said.

“Personally, Dubai has been home for over 25 years. For now I can’t see myself going anywhere anytime soon, as we love living here.”

Finding your tribe

For Sydney-born and raised entrepreneur, Peter McCreanor, his leap into Dubai’s business world was a blend of career progression and a pivotal life decision.

After starting as an engineer and project manager with Lend Lease in Australia and Singapore, he moved to Abu Dhabi with Macquarie in 2006.

When the GFC hit and he was let go in 2011, he faced a choice: relocate his family (now with four children, two born in Dubai) or build something new.

“I had a decision to make: Either move the family at an uncertain time or start a business that could grant me a visa and stay where we were, here in the UAE. I chose the latter,” Mr McCreanor said.

This led to the creation of Launching Tribe Infrastructure Group in 2011 – an independent, boutique infrastructure advisory firm specialising in providing expert financial and commercial advice across the entire lifecycle of infrastructure projects.

“I founded Tribe originally as a sole trader, freelancing and providing advice on projects that needed commercial structuring for clients with capital or looking to match capital to an infrastructure project idea,” Mr McCreanor said.

Tribe leverages extensive experience in both public and private sectors to guide clients through complex transactions, from project inception and feasibility studies to procurement, financing, and asset management.

“Project types include power, water, wastewater, energy from waste, district energy, social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and public buildings,” the dad-of-four said.

“There were lots of challenges,” the 55-year-old said. “From less than efficient systems of registration to complex bureaucracy. I am not an Arabic speaker, so that was also an issue.”

Despite the challenges, milestones included establishing permanent offices in Sydney in 2020, as well as offices in both London and Saudi Arabia four years later.

:Looking to the future we are focusing hard on building the businesses over the next five years – the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa have huge growth opportunity and it’s going to be exciting,” Mr McCreanor said.

Sowing the Acorns of change

When Canberra-born Kate Midttun left Australia in 2004 for a gap year she had no idea that, two decades later, her temporary sojourn overseas would be a permanent one.

After spending a year in Canada working in marketing, Kate then drove across the US in a campervan with her (now) husband, who she met in China, before moving to the UK.

“While in London I worked for a company that lobbied government on behalf of sectors like hospitality, leisure and tourism,: Ms Midttun said. “It was eye-opening. I saw how much power communications had to drive change, to influence, and to help businesses get ahead. It lit a fire in me that would later become Acorn Strategy.”

Her fascination with the Middle East’s blend of luxury and hospitality led her to Dubai in 2009.

After landing a role helping to launch the hyped Yas Island development in Abu Dhabi, the entrepreneur made the decision to launch Acorn Strategy two years later.

Acorn Strategy works across strategy and integrated campaigns by helping nations, government departments, and businesses create marketing and communications strategies.

She’s found the UAE remarkably responsive to feedback, citing instances during Covid where policy changes were made swiftly after she flagged issues.

“Coming from the UK and Australia, where change can take years, this was staggering,” she said.

“I’ve found the UAE easier in many ways when it comes to business setup, licensing and reporting.”

Ms Midttun even became the first woman to receive an investor visa due to her proactive feedback on bylaws.

Having grown steadily since its inception, Acorn tripled in size during the pandemic. What began as a single office is now a multi-office operation spanning Dubai, Jakarta, Melbourne, and more.

A highlight for Kate was working on Expo 2020 Dubai for the Australian Pavilion, and the entrepreneur believes that being Australian is part of her success.

“We partner with clients and bring a ‘roll up your sleeves’ Aussie attitude, which is highly valued here. Clients know they’re getting straight advice and full commitment,” she said.

“I often say in the Middle East opportunity is as broad as your shoulders are,” Ms Midttun said. “If you take it on, you’ll be supported. If you deliver well, even more opportunity follows.

“It’s a place that rewards initiative and resilience. And for us, our goal is expansion, and we’re well on our way.”