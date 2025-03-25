G’day Group making moves at Cradle Mountain

Regional accommodation business G’day Group has expanded its Tasmanian presence with the acquisition of Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village.

Located directly adjacent to the Group’s existing tourist park, Discovery Parks – Cradle Mountain, the two properties will combine to become a premier accommodation and hospitality destination.

Featuring 45 chalet-style rooms and the award-winning Hellyers restaurant, Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village will complement the Discovery Parks property, which recently underwent a $20m transformation to include more family-friendly cabins and new premium cabins.

G’day Group founder Grant Wilckens said the move would enrich the visitor experience and enable the Group to capitalise on tourism demand in the region.

He described Cradle Mountain as one of the “most spectacular and iconic natural destinations in Australia”.

“It continues to be a drawcard destination for domestic and international travellers,” Mr Wilckens said.

“With recent major investment in Discovery Parks – Cradle Mountain and now the acquisition of the Wilderness Village, we aim to position ourselves as the accommodation provider of choice in the region.

“We now offer options to cater to every budget and type of traveller — from overnight campsites for hikers and caravaners, to premium accommodation and dining for luxury travellers — enabling us to showcase this incredible destination to a diverse cohort of visitors.

“Importantly, we recognise the appeal of this destination, its natural beauty, and we are committed to operating with care and working in conjunction with the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service to enhance this appeal.”

Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village — which was built by Tasmania’s Kriticos Group in 2000 — will gradually be integrated with Discovery Parks – Cradle Mountain in order to minimise any disruption to the guest experience.

There will be no changes to existing bookings.

The combined property will offer operational synergies for the Group and enable guest experience enhancements, including packed accommodation and dining options.

Post acquisition, the property will become known as Discovery Resorts – Cradle Mountain, joining the Group’s growing premium hospitality portfolio, which also includes El Questro, Lake Argyle and Rottnest Island in WA, Wilpena Pound Resort and McCracken Resort in SA, Kings Canyon in the NT and Undara in QLD.

Meanwhile, Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge is listed for sale with JLL and is expected to fetch an eight-figure sum.

In late 2023, a Sydney couple purchased the 10-acre Cradle Mountain Highlander Cottages for an undisclosed price.