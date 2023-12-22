Sydney buyers snap up Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages

A SYDNEY couple are the new owners of Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages, taking over from the previous owners who operated the property for two decades.

Jie Howells and her husband bought the freehold going concern of the boutique property for an undisclosed sum through nationwide accommodation property agency ResortBrokers.

The 10-acre property, comprising 16 individually designed cottages, is located on Cradle Mountain Rd at the northern entrance to the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, just 200 metres from the Visitor Centre and shuttle bus terminal.

“We like Cradle Mountain because it’s where we found our connection with nature and the Earth,” says Ms Howells.

“We like this property in particular because it offers an authentic alpine experience in timber cabins with cast-iron log fireplaces.

“Surrounded by pristine forest, with all cabins self-contained, it offers guests complete privacy.

“We hope guests staying with us can also experience their own connection to nature and be inspired.”

ResortBrokers’ Tasmania agent Marissa von Stieglitz, who brokered the sale, said there was a “huge amount” of interest in this property.

“Prized accommodation assets like Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages are tightly held and don’t change hands often,” she said.

“ResortBrokers brought it to market for the first time in 20 years.

“We received five highly competitive offers of which the Howells’ offer was successful.

“The previous owners hand over an impeccable asset to the Howells who will no doubt take the property to new heights.”

Cradle Mountain tourism venture’s first time to market in decades