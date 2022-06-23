Real commercial

Future of White Bay Power Station secured — “could be Sydney’s answer to London’s Tate Modern”

James MacSmith | 23 JUNE 2022
Jan Sargent has lived in Rozelle since 1974 and campaigned to see the White Bay Power Station stay. Picture: Jonathan Ng

White Bay Power Station could become a world class art district after the NSW government committed to its rejuvenation, despite Premier Dominic Perrottet slamming the heritage-listed site as ‘shocking’.

The state government has committed $49 million to complete White Bay’s remediation in the NSW Government’s 2022-23 Budget handed down on Tuesday.

The move came despite then NSW Treasurer Perrottet denouncing it as a “shocking building’ that should be razed less than two years ago.

Not so shocking now. Picture: Jonathan Ng

However then-Planning Minister Rob Stokes and locals railed successfully against that stand.

Stokes’ plan that the towering brick building would become a “centrepiece” of the area’s mooted revival looks like coming to fruition.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the 105-year-old building would now be at the heart of one of Sydney’s most anticipated urban renewal projects.

“The recently released draft Bays West Stage One master plan outlines a bold vision for the precinct with a restored White Bay Power Station at the heart of those plans,”

Mr Kean said.

White Bay

“Could be Sydney’s answer to London’s Tate Modern”. Picture: Jonathan Ng

“This will allow government to restore and transform this important piece of NSW history on Sydney’s harbour foreshore, removing lead and asbestos and making the building safe for future use.”

“By protecting and restoring Sydney’s past, we’re securing a brighter future for people

living near, working or visiting the Bays precinct.”

New Street Art Commission Takes Over The Tate Modern

The Tate Modern gallery on the banks of the Thames in London. Picture: Getty

Minister for Cities Stokes said Place Management NSW would be tasked with examining determining the future use of the power station.

“The White Bay Power Station could be Sydney’s answer to London’s Tate Modern, only we have a much nicer harbour,” Mr Stokes said.

“The restoration of this former coal power station will power Sydney’s most anticipated urban renewal project in generations and spark enormous investment.

White Bay Power Station has sat idle for years. Picture: Jonathan Ng

“These remediation works will take around two years to complete, meanwhile the Placemaking NSW board will advise Government on potential future uses.”

The local community and relevant stakeholders will be involved in the consultation process over the future use of White Bay Power Station.

