Fortis lodges plans for $125m luxury Bronte development

Sydney property developer Fortis has unveiled plans for a collection of luxury homes to be developed in Bronte, with a $125m project proposal lodged to Waverley Council this month.

Initially acquired by Fortis earlier this year for $44m, construction on the proposed site is expected to begin by the middle of 2023 – council approval pending.

The proposed project at 122-128 Hewlett St was created to provide more luxury homes in Sydney’s east, with the project following a string of new builds by the developer who previously announced projects in Double Bay and Rose Bay.

Fortis will partner with architecture firm MHN Design Union and interior designer Alexander and Co and Lawless & Meyerson to create architectural facades that include European lime renders and custom brickwork.

Fortis Director Charles Mellick said the collection of private homes will feature a mixture of three-bedroom, four-bedroom and four-bathroom residences and secure basement parking.

“Fortis has carved a reputation for itself over the years for premium residential developments in blue-chip locations across Sydney and Melbourne,” Mr Mellick said.

“We are excited to be using our considered approach to develop luxury houses that offer an enviable combination of location, amenity and quality.”

Mr Mellick said Fortis hopes to invest further funds into Sydney’s luxury residential market on the coast.

The private homes will include open-plan living and dining areas with north-facing private pools which provide views of Bronte Beach from the upper levels.

Each home includes master retreats with walk-in wardrobes and ensuites, dedicated laundry rooms, custom swimming pools and spas, grotto entertainment areas in the rear garden and integrated appliances.

Individual residences will also include rooms that can be converted into studios or gyms for yoga and pilates, cinema rooms, and private art studio or rumpus rooms.

The 2,472m site is located less than 200 metres away from Bronte beach, which itself is located eight kilometres east of the Sydney CBD surrounded by adjoining parklands.

