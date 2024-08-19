‘Exceptional’: It takes hard work, creativity to win the pub game

THE dream of owning a pub in the country is alive and well in Tasmania.

From Nubeena to Mole Creek to Port Arthur, there are a number of opportunities across the state that are on the market right now.

Elders Tasmania pub specialist John Blacklow, who has sold 465 pubs, motels and licensed establishments since 1983, said the appeal of a country versus a city pub was that regional pubs are “more personalised”.

“Often the owners have a strong community involvement and the pub is the centrepiece of the town’s activities,” he said.

“Lifestyle is more important to these buyers.

“Country pubs generally have a bit higher return than city pubs. There are advantages for the owners to live on site, for convenience and tax reasons.

“City pubs tend to be larger, more expensive and mostly controlled by groups such as Federal, ALH or Kalis, for example.”

MORE: ‘Powerhouse’: Blue ribbon farm’s first time for sale in 70 years

SA billionaire’s first Tas shopping centre buy

However, owning a pub in the country comes with its challenges.

“The biggest challenge is growth,” Mr Blacklow said.

“The publican may well be on top of his game, but in some regional or rural areas there is only so much business that can be generated.

“Publicans have to be exceptional to convince customers to travel some distance to go to their pubs — whether it is food, entertainment or something unique.”

In the past 18 months, Mr Blacklow has sold the Rosevears Hotel, the Commercial Hotel at Cygnet, Edgewater Hotel in Devonport, and the Sheffield Hotel.

He said buyers for Tassie pubs can be a mixed group, from a developer at the Horseshoe Inn in Cambridge to Rosevears, which was bought by an interstate purchaser.

The Edgewater Hotel was sold to investors who then leased it out, the Commercial Hotel was purchased by a first-time local publican, and the Sheffield Hotel was bought by a local in the town, he said.

Meanwhile, south of the city — and it doesn’t get any more south than this — TPR Property Group principal Maree Oost has just sold the Southport Hotel and Caravan Park.

Mrs Oost listed the 4.8ha property in the $2m price range. And she was bombarded with inquiries from all over Australia.

She said the buyers are Tasmanian and have owned pubs before.

“I can’t disclose the price, however, it was very close to the asking price,” Mrs Oost said.

Perhaps the most impressive of the available pubs on the market currently, The Fox & Hounds at Port Arthur offers a unique mix of a tourism-focused location, accommodation, Tudor-style buildings, water views, a bar, bottle shop, and a tennis court.

Mr Blacklow said the level of inquiry has been “very good” for two reasons.

“It has a strong net yield and its prime location close to Port Arthur Historic Site, which attracted a record 336,000 visitors last year,” he said.