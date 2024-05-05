Lease or buy: Mole Creek Hotel’s magical opportunity

A PRIME example of a thriving country pub, welcome to the Mole Creek Hotel.

Elders pub and hotel expert John Blacklow has high praise for this establishment, which is located about 50 minutes from Launceston or Devonport.

He said it is considered one of “the best leasehold hotels in Tasmania”.

“The business is very strong, and proven over many years. Its current annual revenue is about $2m,” Mr Blacklow said.

Elders has been engaged to sell the leasehold interest in the Mole Creek Hotel for $850,000 plus stock. Or, as an option to a leasehold sale, the freehold is priced at $1.4m.

The Mole Creek Hotel was built in the early 1900s and is quite famous in Tasmania.

It is a major tourist drawcard due to its fantastic location, the Tassie Tiger Bar, a Day at the Creek festival, and its home made pies. The property includes a public bar, a dining room with external deck, a second dining room, function room, commercial kitchen, 10 accommodation rooms, manager’s residence and large rear entertainment and leisure areas.

Mole Creek is one of a few last known sighting areas of the Tasmanian tiger, which is considered to have become extinct by 1936.

Some Tasmanians claim to have seen a Tasmanian tiger and believe it may not be extinct after all.

Publicans Doug and Ramona Westbrook have turned this hotel into a shrine to this mysterious Tasmanian icon. Everywhere you look it’s tiger related.

The main bar provides a history lesson on this animal.

Many newspaper clippings adorn the walls with articles about the last tigers alive and the occasional sighting in the woods.

The pub is also home to tiger statues and an artwork uniquely featuring thylacine bikies.

The lease has been owned for 15 years, with the owners now ready to retire.

No.90 Pioneer Dr, Mole Creek’s leasehold is $850,000 plus stock, freehold $1.4m. Contact John Blacklow for details.