‘Bombarded’: Australia’s southernmost pub is for sale

TRAVEL as far south as you can in Tasmania, and this property will be the last place to grab a cold bevy.

The Southport Hotel and Caravan Park has hit the market to be sold on a freehold basis, and buyers from all over have inquired.

TPR Property Group principal and director, Maree Oost, said there has been a lot of interest in the 4.8ha property.

“I have been bombarded with inquiries from the moment it launched,” she said.

“Some local people see the opportunity to expand as attractive.

“There’s also interstate buyers, people that already own a number of pubs.

“With no lease in place, someone could walk in and run it themselves; it’s a chance to make it your own.”

Mrs Oost said the location and the potential for further development were among the most attractive features.

“For the tourism industry, it is very well positioned,” she said.

“Southport is a must-see destination for many visitors to Tasmania.

“There is also a lot of new development, new subdivisions, which has allowed more people to move to Southport — from retirees to fishermen.

“Having a property that provides a convenience store, fuel, a place to relax with friends over a meal or drink without having to travel too far. That is great for the community.”

No.8777 Huon Hwy’s two-level main building houses the hotel bar, dining room, bottle shop, convenience store with takeaway and fuel, plus a two-bedroom manager’s residence on the top level. The lower floor provides four motel units, a garage, workshop, laundry, linen room and storage.

The caravan park includes two cabins, 22 unpowered and 19 powered caravan sites, an amenities block with toilets, showers and laundry, and a camp kitchen.

The property stretches across almost 12 acres of flat to gently sloping land.

There is a large picturesque dam with Settlement Creek running through the middle of the property that lends itself to further development (STCA). There is even enough room for a golf course, if desired.

Located within walking distance of the beautiful beaches and a jetty, the property is also just a short drive to the local boat ramp.

Mrs Oost said Southport is considered a fisherman’s paradise and is extremely popular with tourists and holiday-goers.

She said the hotel is crucial to the tourist industry and locals alike and has a fantastic reputation for its country pub feel.

“The current manager has run the business for many years, and will stay on until the property has been sold,” Mrs Oost said.

“The Southport Hotel is the last stop in the south for travellers to refuel, get some basic supplies or stop for a meal before travelling through this magical part of the world to sightseeing attractions such as Hastings Caves, the thermal pools, Recherche Bay Historic Sites, Ida Bay, bushwalking tracks and the many isolated beaches and mountain ranges that make the Far South truly extraordinary,” she said.

The property will be sold by expressions of interest for around $2m.