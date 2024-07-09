Tassie’s best site for a hospitality, accommodation venture?

THEY say “location, location, location”, and it would be hard to argue a position is finer than this one in Port Arthur.

The Fox and Hounds overlooks Stingaree Bay and bush surroundings from its acreage setting that is just 60 seconds from one of Australia’s top tourist attractions, Port Arthur Historic Site, which attracted 336,000 visitors in 2023.

Where better to operate a hospitality and accommodation venture?

The Fox and Hounds is listed for sale with Claude Alcorso and John Blacklow from Elders Tasmania Commercial seeking offers in excess of $6.7m plus stock.

Mr Blacklow said the sale campaign was off to a strong start with over 30 inquiries in the first two weeks.

He said the inquiries were mainly from group operators, both local and interstate.

“Few properties can boast such a high-profile site,” he said.

“Now that all the rooms have been substantially renovated, occupancy and room rates have greatly increased.”

This highly visible property currently offers 38 rooms, but can easily be increased to 40. There are 18 queen rooms, nine twin rooms and 11 two-bedroom apartments.

The resort underwent major refurbishments in 2023 and the Fox’s famous Tudor-style English pub and restaurant is widely regarded as the most popular on the Tasman Peninsula.

The restaurant is split over two levels and can seat up to 130 people.

As well as a public bar, there is a bottle shop, workshop, tennis court, meeting room, laundry building and multiple staffrooms.

The owners have completed a ton of improvements to the property, including refurbishing two manager’s apartments, the restaurant, and the bottle shop.

There is new kitchen equipment, cafe facilities, landscaping, and even a new switchboard.

While the improvements are thorough, Mr Blacklow said there was still room for the next owner to put their stamp on the hotel.

In the early 2000s, the Tasman Council approved a permit for 33 rooms — motel suites and executive suites.

“The property had a previous development approval for further units,” he said.

“With over 6.4ha of land, there is plenty of room for cabin-style development on the waterfront side, subject to new approvals.”

The property is about 100km southeast of Hobart.

Alongside the historic colonial tourism attraction, this hotel is near the Three Capes Track, Pennicott Wilderness Journeys, the Tasmania Devil Unzoo, Remarkable Cave, Tasman Blowhole, Doo Town, Tessellated Pavement and more Tasman Peninsula destinations.

The Fox and Hounds freehold and business at No.6789 Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur is for sale with Elders Tasmania Commercial, priced at over $6.7m plus stock.